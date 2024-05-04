Parliamentary report on Emergencies Act decision is 18 months past due — and counting

A parliamentary committee reviewing Ottawa’s use of the Emergencies Act has set a date to get back to drafting a report that was initially due in December 2022. Police officers keep an eye on protest trucks, in Ottawa, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

By Anja Karadeglija, The Canadian Press

Posted May 4, 2024 6:00 am.

Last Updated May 4, 2024 7:20 am.

For a committee struck to review an emergency, the approach to reporting back to Canadians has been less than urgent. 

The erstwhile group of senators and MPs studying the federal government’s invocation of the Emergencies Act over the “Freedom Convoy” was supposed to present its findings in December.

December of 2022, that is. 

A massive pile of documents that had to be translated into both official languages before they could be considered held up their work, and as one senator remarked this week, waiting for that bottleneck to ease could take a very long time. 

“I don’t think people are waiting with bated breath for our work,” Sen. Peter Harder said. 

“But they will be long asleep by the time we work in that sequence.”

Now that an index of the documents has been compiled in both official languages — which itself is hundreds of pages long — the committee members have agreed that the arduous journey towards putting pen to paper will finally continue on May 21.

Related:

The committee has had more than its share of starts and stops. 

It first extended its original report deadline to receive more written submissions.

Then came the fateful June 2023 decision that all documents produced for the Public Order Emergency Commission, which had months earlier released its own final report, should be available in both English and French. 

For expediency’s sake, the commission itself had opted against that approach, with some documents only available in one language. It had ultimately concluded that the government’s use of the act was justified.

Translating the thousands of documents was expected to cost hundreds of millions of dollars and take several years.  

The CEO of the Translation Bureau told the committee at a meeting in February of this year that translating even only a requested portion of the documents would have involved about 124,000 pages, costing about $16 million.

Now that the committee has an index, it will be choosier about which documents need to be translated.

At the meeting this week, 18 months after their first report deadline, members reached the point of debating whether to keep waiting for more translations at all. 

At minimum, NDP MP Matthew Green suggested, the committee should get back to working on a report while it waits for everything to come in. 

Otherwise the work could stretch into 2025 and closer to the dissolution of Parliament before a federal election that must happen by October of that year. 

“I think it’s irresponsible for us to continue to pursue this committee in perpetuity,” he said.

Conservative MP Larry Brock said the committee could “walk and chew gum at the same time,” but he didn’t feel comfortable producing a report without the “full participation of my francophone colleagues.”

Sen. Claude Carignan, speaking in French, said he had no problem with aiming to finish the report by early this fall, but the committee needs access to the evidence.

He said he’s identified a number of documents he wants to see. 

“We have to have access to the documents in order to have firm proof of our report and have a complete and thorough report,” he said.

Green argued the committee had heard testimony from its own witnesses and has its own mandate — and it’s not meant to be “a book report club on the Rouleau commission.”

Bloc MP Rhéal Fortin said in French it makes sense to use testimony from the commission, “but we have to have it available in both official languages.”

He asked whether his anglophone colleagues would be “saying we don’t need all of this” if all the information was in French. 

In the end, the committee reached a compromise and agreed to resume work.

But it’s not bothering to set a new deadline. 

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Grandparents killed in wrong-way Hwy. 401 crash that also claimed life of infant identified
Grandparents killed in wrong-way Hwy. 401 crash that also claimed life of infant identified

The Consulate General of India in Toronto has identified the grandparents killed in a wrong-way crash on Highway 401. A three-month-old baby, their grandchild, also died in the multi-vehicle crash Monday...

11h ago

Weekend need-to-know: Toronto Marathon hits the pavement
Weekend need-to-know: Toronto Marathon hits the pavement

Thousands of runners from across the world will hit the Toronto pavement for the marathon this weekend. Get out to cheer them on or catch the PWHL Toronto's final regular season game. As you make your...

23h ago

Drone footage shows Ukrainian village battered to ruins as residents flee Russian advance
Drone footage shows Ukrainian village battered to ruins as residents flee Russian advance

The Ukrainian village of Ocheretyne has been battered by fighting, drone footage obtained by The Associated Press shows. The village has been a target for Russian forces in the Donetsk region of eastern...

12m ago

Black youth face multiple barriers in accessing mental health care, experts say
Black youth face multiple barriers in accessing mental health care, experts say

Black youth in Canada face multiple barriers in getting access to mental health services — and health-care providers can make the situation more difficult, experts say.  The Black Physicians'...

2m ago

Top Stories

Grandparents killed in wrong-way Hwy. 401 crash that also claimed life of infant identified
Grandparents killed in wrong-way Hwy. 401 crash that also claimed life of infant identified

The Consulate General of India in Toronto has identified the grandparents killed in a wrong-way crash on Highway 401. A three-month-old baby, their grandchild, also died in the multi-vehicle crash Monday...

11h ago

Weekend need-to-know: Toronto Marathon hits the pavement
Weekend need-to-know: Toronto Marathon hits the pavement

Thousands of runners from across the world will hit the Toronto pavement for the marathon this weekend. Get out to cheer them on or catch the PWHL Toronto's final regular season game. As you make your...

23h ago

Drone footage shows Ukrainian village battered to ruins as residents flee Russian advance
Drone footage shows Ukrainian village battered to ruins as residents flee Russian advance

The Ukrainian village of Ocheretyne has been battered by fighting, drone footage obtained by The Associated Press shows. The village has been a target for Russian forces in the Donetsk region of eastern...

12m ago

Black youth face multiple barriers in accessing mental health care, experts say
Black youth face multiple barriers in accessing mental health care, experts say

Black youth in Canada face multiple barriers in getting access to mental health services — and health-care providers can make the situation more difficult, experts say.  The Black Physicians'...

2m ago

Most Watched Today

0:46
York Regional Police look for suspect in Richmond Hill arson
York Regional Police look for suspect in Richmond Hill arson

Police in York Region are on the hunt for a suspect after a barber shop went up in flames in Richmond Hill.

17h ago

0:44
Officer struck by vehicle as auto theft suspect drives away
Officer struck by vehicle as auto theft suspect drives away

A York Regional Police officer involved in an auto theft investigation was struck by a getaway vehicle used by a suspect. The officer was sent to hospital with minor injuries. Warning, this video contains images that may be considered disturbing.

18h ago

1:57
A big victory for Progressive Conservatives winning two by-elections
A big victory for Progressive Conservatives winning two by-elections

A big win for Premier Doug Ford’s Progressive Conservatives who have won both Ontario by-elections. As City’s Jazan Grewal reports, political observers suggested the Milton byelection was expected to be a tight race.
1:59
Bank of Canada Governor answers MP's questions at Finance Committee
Bank of Canada Governor answers MP's questions at Finance Committee

The carbon tax is set to become a major issue in the next election. Xiaoli Li looks at how much the divisive tax is actually contributing to the high cost of living.
2:29
Breath test now required at all OPP traffic stops in GTA
Breath test now required at all OPP traffic stops in GTA

OPP have announced they will conduct mandatory alcohol screening as part of every Toronto-area traffic stop. Michelle Mackey has what led to the move and concerns surrounding it
More Videos