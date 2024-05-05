“A tiny city:” Pro-Palestinian campus protesters organize for another week

A group of pro-Palestinian protesters who have set up dozens of tents at McGill University's downtown Montreal campus say they're better organized and prepared than ever as the protest stretches into a second week. Pro-Palestinian activists at their encampment on the McGill University campus in Montreal, Wednesday, May 1, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

By The Canadian Press

Posted May 5, 2024 3:41 pm.

Last Updated May 5, 2024 4:20 pm.

MONTREAL — A group of pro-Palestinian protesters who have set up an encampment at McGill University’s downtown Montreal campus say they’re better organized and prepared than ever as the protest stretches into a second week.

Protester Ari Nahman says the encampment has become a “tiny city” complete with dozens of rainproofed tents, a library, a stockpile of donated supplies and makeshift wooden sidewalks to keep the mud at bay.

Today, encampment members could be seen digging a shallow trench to drain away the heavy rain, as others staffed a tent operating as a “free store” serving up hot coffee, food and rain gear.

Pro-Palestinian protesters have also set up tents at the University of Toronto, the University of Ottawa and the University of British Columbia campus in Vancouver, following a wave of similar protests at campuses in the United States linked to the Israel-Hamas war.

Opponents of the encampments have said the protests are illegal and make some Jewish students feel unsafe, and both McGill and Premier François Legault have asked police to help dismantle the tents in Montreal.

Nahman, a member of Independent Jewish Voices Concordia, says the campers want to leave but won’t do so until their universities agree to divest funds from companies protesters say are supporting Israel’s actions against Palestinians.

Top Stories

'Complete loss of words:' Parents describe agony after baby, grandparents killed in wrong way Whitby crash
'Complete loss of words:' Parents describe agony after baby, grandparents killed in wrong way Whitby crash

The young couple who survived a fatal multi-vehicle crash in Whitby that claimed the life of their young son and parents say they continue to struggle with the agony they are feeling at the loss they have...

2h ago

Bombarded with spam texts? Stats show the problem is getting worse in Canada
Bombarded with spam texts? Stats show the problem is getting worse in Canada

At least once a day, Digvijay Kosamia glances at his vibrating cellphone to check the latest text he's received, only to find a "frustrating" message from an unknown number. Sometimes it's a notification...

9h ago

1 dead, 1 critical following wrong way crash in Milton
1 dead, 1 critical following wrong way crash in Milton

One woman is dead following an early morning crash on Highway 401 in Milton. Provincial police say a vehicle travelling the wrong way in the eastbound lanes of the highway crashed into another vehicle...

3h ago

Another gutting Game 7 loss demands cuts to Maple Leafs core
Another gutting Game 7 loss demands cuts to Maple Leafs core

Same sad faces, same old story. As the (willing) members of the Toronto Maple Leafs core walked one by one across the TD Garden's visitors' room and faced all the usual questions following this era's...

4h ago

