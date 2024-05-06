What are tactical nuclear weapons and why did Russia order drills?

FILE - In this photo taken from video provided by the Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, Su-30 fighters of the Russian and Belarusian air forces fly in a joint mission during the Union Courage-2022 Russia-Belarus military drills in Belarus. The Russian Defense Ministry said that the military will hold drills involving tactical nuclear weapons – the first time such exercise was publicly announced by Moscow. (Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP, File)

By The Associated Press

Posted May 6, 2024 9:00 am.

Last Updated May 6, 2024 9:13 am.

Russia’s Defense Ministry said Monday that the military would hold drills involving tactical nuclear weapons — the first time such an exercise has been publicly announced by Moscow.

A look at tactical nuclear weapons and the part they play in the Kremlin’s political messaging.

WHAT ARE TACTICAL NUCLEAR WEAPONS?

Unlike nuclear-tipped intercontinental ballistic missiles that can destroy entire cities, tactical nuclear weapons for use against troops on the battlefield are less powerful and can have a yield as small as about 1 kiloton. The U.S. bomb dropped on Hiroshima during World War II was 15 kilotons.

Such battlefield nuclear weapons — aerial bombs, warheads for short-range missiles or artillery munitions — can be very compact. Their small size allows them to be discreetly carried on a truck or plane.

Unlike strategic weapons, which have been subject to arms control agreements between Moscow and Washington, tactical weapons never have been limited by any such pacts, and Russia hasn’t released their numbers or any other specifics related to them.

WHAT HAS PUTIN SAID ABOUT NUCLEAR WEAPONS?

Since launching the full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022, Russian President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly reminded Western nations about Moscow’s nuclear might in a bid to discourage them from increasing military support to Kyiv.

Early on in the war, Putin frequently referenced Moscow’s nuclear arsenal by vowing repeatedly to use “all means” necessary to protect Russia. But he later toned down his statements as Ukraine’s offensive last summer failed to reach its goals and Russia scored more gains on the battlefield.

Moscow’s defense doctrine envisages a nuclear response to an atomic strike or even an attack with conventional weapons that “threaten the very existence of the Russian state.” That vague wording has led some pro-Kremlin Russian experts to urge Putin to sharpen it to force the West to take the warnings more seriously.

Putin said last fall that he sees no reason for such a change.

“There is no situation in which anything would threaten Russian statehood and the existence of the Russian state,” he said. “I think that no person of sober mind and clear memory could have an idea to use nuclear weapons against Russia.”

WHY DID RUSSIA SEND NUCLEAR WEAPONS TO BELARUS?

Last year, Russia moved some of its tactical nuclear weapons into the territory of Belarus, an ally that neighbors Ukraine and NATO members Poland, Latvia and Lithuania.

Belarus’ authoritarian president, Alexander Lukashenko, had long urged Moscow to station nuclear weapons in his country, which has close military ties with Russia and served as a staging ground for the war in Ukraine.

Both Putin and Lukashenko said that nuclear weapons deployment to Belarus was intended to counter perceived Western threats. Last year, Putin specifically linked the move to the U.K. government’s decision to provide Ukraine with armor-piercing shells containing depleted uranium.

Neither leader said how many were moved — only that Soviet-era facilities in the country were readied to accommodate them, and that Belarusian pilots and missile crews were trained to use them. The weapons have remained under Russian military control.

The deployment of tactical nuclear weapons to Belarus, which has a 1,084-kilometer (673-mile) border with Ukraine, would allow Russian aircraft and missiles to reach potential targets there more easily and quickly, if Moscow decides to use them. It has also extended Russia’s capability to target several NATO allies in Eastern and Central Europe.

___

Follow the AP’s coverage of the war at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

The Associated Press











Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'Complete loss of words:' Parents describe agony after baby, grandparents killed in wrong way Whitby crash
'Complete loss of words:' Parents describe agony after baby, grandparents killed in wrong way Whitby crash

The young couple who survived a fatal multi-vehicle crash in Whitby that claimed the life of their young son and parents say they continue to struggle with the agony they are feeling at the loss they have...

19h ago

Hundreds strike at Nestle chocolate plant in Toronto, Unifor says
Hundreds strike at Nestle chocolate plant in Toronto, Unifor says

TORONTO — Hundreds of Nestle workers walked off the job in Toronto on Sunday after rejecting a tentative agreement the union reached with the chocolate maker. Unifor issued a statement saying its 461...

3h ago

TMU hosts outdoor exhibition in honour of Red Dress Day
TMU hosts outdoor exhibition in honour of Red Dress Day

Sunday marked Red Dress Day, also known as the National Day for Awareness for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls and Two-Spirit People (MMIWG2S). This year, at Toronto Metropolitan University,...

15h ago

Pedestrian injured when struck by vehicle in Steeles Avenue West and Bathurst Street area
Pedestrian injured when struck by vehicle in Steeles Avenue West and Bathurst Street area

A pedestrian has been injured due to being struck by a vehicle in the Steeles Avenue West and Bathurst Street area on Sunday night. Police were called to the area at 8:30 p.m. for reports of a male...

5h ago

Top Stories

'Complete loss of words:' Parents describe agony after baby, grandparents killed in wrong way Whitby crash
'Complete loss of words:' Parents describe agony after baby, grandparents killed in wrong way Whitby crash

The young couple who survived a fatal multi-vehicle crash in Whitby that claimed the life of their young son and parents say they continue to struggle with the agony they are feeling at the loss they have...

19h ago

Hundreds strike at Nestle chocolate plant in Toronto, Unifor says
Hundreds strike at Nestle chocolate plant in Toronto, Unifor says

TORONTO — Hundreds of Nestle workers walked off the job in Toronto on Sunday after rejecting a tentative agreement the union reached with the chocolate maker. Unifor issued a statement saying its 461...

3h ago

TMU hosts outdoor exhibition in honour of Red Dress Day
TMU hosts outdoor exhibition in honour of Red Dress Day

Sunday marked Red Dress Day, also known as the National Day for Awareness for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls and Two-Spirit People (MMIWG2S). This year, at Toronto Metropolitan University,...

15h ago

Pedestrian injured when struck by vehicle in Steeles Avenue West and Bathurst Street area
Pedestrian injured when struck by vehicle in Steeles Avenue West and Bathurst Street area

A pedestrian has been injured due to being struck by a vehicle in the Steeles Avenue West and Bathurst Street area on Sunday night. Police were called to the area at 8:30 p.m. for reports of a male...

5h ago

Most Watched Today

1:55
Cooler weather by late week
Cooler weather by late week

Temperatures will rise to the low 20's to begin the week but will fall back around 15 degrees in the GTA late in the week.

9h ago

2:58
Diversity in sport conference returns to Mississauga
Diversity in sport conference returns to Mississauga

The movement to implement EDI policy in government, institutions and the corporate community has grown in recent years and this conference aims to see similar steps taken in Canadian sports. David Zura explain.
1:40
Pro-Palestine encampment continues at the University of Toronto
Pro-Palestine encampment continues at the University of Toronto

Day 2 of the Pro-Palestinian demonstration at the University of Toronto. As CityNews' Jazan Grewal reports, the protestors don’t plan on leaving until administrative officials meet their demands.
2:43
Patrick Chan going on one final skate across Canada
Patrick Chan going on one final skate across Canada

CityNews' Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn spoke with Olympic Medalist Patrick Chan about his final tour with Stars on Ice.
2:39
Periods of rain through weekend
Periods of rain through weekend

Temperatures will get as high as 22 degrees in the GTA next week, but rain will scatter throughout the forecast as well.
More Videos