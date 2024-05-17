PRESTO card coming to Apple wallets soon

Six months after Android users were given the ability to add PRESTO cards to their Google Wallets, Metrolinx announced Thursday that Apple users will soon be able to do the same.

This means PRESTO cards can be added to Apple Wallets and an iPhone or Apple Watch can be used to tap on and off transit.

CityNews reached out to Metrolinx for a timeline for the rollout but no further details were made available except for “stay tuned!”

Your iPhone and Apple Watch will soon be your PRESTO card.



Stay tuned for more details. pic.twitter.com/PwPud8RiU7 — PRESTO card (@PRESTOcard) May 16, 2024

Comments on social media hailed the move as a long time coming.

Finally after requesting this feature for almost 5 years! — Bhavkaran Chahal (@bhavsec) May 17, 2024

Long overdue! It’s 2024…. — Steve Ulrich (he/him) (@SteveUlrichCSM) May 17, 2024

Earlier this year, another improvement to PRESTO was implemented with the ‘one-fare’ program, allowing riders to pay a single PRESTO fare as they transfer between the TTC and other GTA transit agencies including GO Transit, Brampton Transit, Durham Region Transit, MiWay and York Region Transit.