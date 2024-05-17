PRESTO card coming to Apple wallets soon

PRESTO CARD
A Metrolinx Presto card. Image courtesy Joseph Fazio. JOSEF FAZIO

By Dilshad Burman

Posted May 17, 2024 2:19 pm.

Last Updated May 17, 2024 2:40 pm.

Six months after Android users were given the ability to add PRESTO cards to their Google Wallets, Metrolinx announced Thursday that Apple users will soon be able to do the same.

This means PRESTO cards can be added to Apple Wallets and an iPhone or Apple Watch can be used to tap on and off transit.

CityNews reached out to Metrolinx for a timeline for the rollout but no further details were made available except for “stay tuned!”

Comments on social media hailed the move as a long time coming.

Earlier this year, another improvement to PRESTO was implemented with the ‘one-fare’ program, allowing riders to pay a single PRESTO fare as they transfer between the TTC and other GTA transit agencies including GO Transit, Brampton Transit, Durham Region Transit, MiWay and York Region Transit.

Toronto city councillor Jaye Robinson dies at age 61
Toronto city councillor Jaye Robinson dies at age 61

Toronto city councillor Jaye Robinson has died. "We are deeply saddened to announce that Councillor Jaye Robinson passed away last night in the presence of her family," her office confirmed in a post...

1h ago

Young child in Ontario dies from measles: PHO
Young child in Ontario dies from measles: PHO

A child under the age of five has died from the measles virus, Public Health Ontario (PHO) confirmed. It's the first measles death in the province since 1989, which is as far back as the data goes in...

18m ago

Search ongoing for missing Toronto woman, 75, with Alzheimer's
Search ongoing for missing Toronto woman, 75, with Alzheimer's

Toronto police are seeking help from members of the public as officers continue to search for a missing person with Alzheimer's. A 75-year-old woman named Valerie was last seen on Wednesday just before...

1h ago

Families urge passage of Ontario NDP bill to create missing vulnerable people alerts
Families urge passage of Ontario NDP bill to create missing vulnerable people alerts

The father of an 11-year-old boy with autism and the daughter of a senior with Alzheimer's disease, who both died after going missing, is among those urging the Ontario government to create a new alert...

2h ago

