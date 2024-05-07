CFL’s Chad Kelly suspended at least 9 games after investigation into ex-coach’s lawsuit

The CFL suspended Toronto Argonauts quarterback Chad Kelly for at least nine regular-season games Tuesday following its investigation into a lawsuit filed by a former strength and conditioning coach against both the player and club.

Kelly is also suspended for Toronto’s two preseason games for violating its gender-based violence policy, the league announced.

Kelly will be required to undergo confidential assessments by an independent expert and attend mandatory counselling sessions conducted by a gender-based violence expert.

Both the counselling sessions and assessments must be satisfactorily completed before the CFL will consider Kelly’s reinstatement, the league added in a statement. Otherwise, the league reserves the right to modify his discipline.

Kelly, 30, was the CFL’s outstanding player last season after leading Toronto to a league-best and franchise-record 16-2 record.

The Argos’ season ended with a 38-17 home loss to eventual Grey Cup-champion Montreal in the East Division final.

There was no announcement regarding any penalties or sanctions against the Argos. The league added that the club’s conduct in this matter, as laid out by the investigators, will be reviewed with the Argos.