CFL’s Chad Kelly suspended at least 9 games after investigation into ex-coach’s lawsuit

FILE - Toronto Argonauts quarterback Chad Kelly (12) throws against the Montreal Alouettes during the first half of a Canadian Football League game in Montreal, Friday, Sept. 15, 2023. The CFL suspended Toronto Argonauts quarterback Chad Kelly for at least nine regular-season games Tuesday, May 7, 2024, following its investigation into a lawsuit filed by a former strength and conditioning coach against both the player and club.(Christinne Muschi/The Canadian Press via AP, File)

By The Associated Press

Posted May 7, 2024 2:54 pm.

Last Updated May 7, 2024 3:11 pm.

The CFL suspended Toronto Argonauts quarterback Chad Kelly for at least nine regular-season games Tuesday following its investigation into a lawsuit filed by a former strength and conditioning coach against both the player and club.

Kelly is also suspended for Toronto’s two preseason games for violating its gender-based violence policy, the league announced.

Kelly will be required to undergo confidential assessments by an independent expert and attend mandatory counselling sessions conducted by a gender-based violence expert.

Both the counselling sessions and assessments must be satisfactorily completed before the CFL will consider Kelly’s reinstatement, the league added in a statement. Otherwise, the league reserves the right to modify his discipline.

Related:

Kelly, 30, was the CFL’s outstanding player last season after leading Toronto to a league-best and franchise-record 16-2 record.

The Argos’ season ended with a 38-17 home loss to eventual Grey Cup-champion Montreal in the East Division final.

There was no announcement regarding any penalties or sanctions against the Argos. The league added that the club’s conduct in this matter, as laid out by the investigators, will be reviewed with the Argos.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Security guard shot, seriously injured outside Drake's Bridle Path mansion: police
Security guard shot, seriously injured outside Drake's Bridle Path mansion: police

A male security guard is in hospital with serious injuries following a shooting outside rapper Drake's home in The Bridle Path. Emergency crews were called to Park Lane Circle near Bayview Avenue and...

1h ago

Father sought on Canada-wide warrant for flying to Vietnam with son and not returning child to mother
Father sought on Canada-wide warrant for flying to Vietnam with son and not returning child to mother

Toronto police are trying to track down a man wanted in a parental abduction investigation after he allegedly took his son, aged three, on a flight to Vietnam, but never came back. The man boarded a...

1h ago

Man dies after being trapped under steamroller in Whitby
Man dies after being trapped under steamroller in Whitby

A man died after being trapped under a streamroller at an industrial site in Whitby, police say. Durham Regional Police Service officers and paramedics responded to the area of Hopkins Street and Consumers...

1h ago

Man dead, woman injured after early-morning shooting in Toronto's Oakwood Village
Man dead, woman injured after early-morning shooting in Toronto's Oakwood Village

One man is dead, and a woman was injured following an overnight shooting in Toronto's Oakwood Village neighbourhood. Toronto police were called to Winona Drive, near Oakwood Avenue and Vaughan Road,...

6h ago

Top Stories

Security guard shot, seriously injured outside Drake's Bridle Path mansion: police
Security guard shot, seriously injured outside Drake's Bridle Path mansion: police

A male security guard is in hospital with serious injuries following a shooting outside rapper Drake's home in The Bridle Path. Emergency crews were called to Park Lane Circle near Bayview Avenue and...

1h ago

Father sought on Canada-wide warrant for flying to Vietnam with son and not returning child to mother
Father sought on Canada-wide warrant for flying to Vietnam with son and not returning child to mother

Toronto police are trying to track down a man wanted in a parental abduction investigation after he allegedly took his son, aged three, on a flight to Vietnam, but never came back. The man boarded a...

1h ago

Man dies after being trapped under steamroller in Whitby
Man dies after being trapped under steamroller in Whitby

A man died after being trapped under a streamroller at an industrial site in Whitby, police say. Durham Regional Police Service officers and paramedics responded to the area of Hopkins Street and Consumers...

1h ago

Man dead, woman injured after early-morning shooting in Toronto's Oakwood Village
Man dead, woman injured after early-morning shooting in Toronto's Oakwood Village

One man is dead, and a woman was injured following an overnight shooting in Toronto's Oakwood Village neighbourhood. Toronto police were called to Winona Drive, near Oakwood Avenue and Vaughan Road,...

6h ago

Most Watched Today

2:47
Man shot outside Drake's Toronto home
Man shot outside Drake's Toronto home

A man was rushed to hospital after being shot outside Drake's home in the Bridle Path. Police say the injuries are serious but non-life threatening. The shooting happened amid a feud with Kendrick Lamar but police can't say whether it's connected.

1h ago

1:13
Shooting investigation underway outside Drake's Bridle Path home
Shooting investigation underway outside Drake's Bridle Path home

CityNews confirmed police were investigating an overnight shooting outside Drake's mansion in The Bridle Path neighbourhood. The Toronto rapper was not injured.

5h ago

2:25
Man dead, woman injured in Oakwood Village shooting
Man dead, woman injured in Oakwood Village shooting

Toronto police are investigating a fatal shooting in Oakwood Village. A man was pronounced dead in hospital, and a woman was also injured when gunfire rang out early Tuesday morning.

6h ago

1:53
'No home runs': city removes controversial rule for local ball diamond
'No home runs': city removes controversial rule for local ball diamond

The city of Toronto has backtracked on some controversial rules for a west-end ball diamond. Why the rules went into place and the community's response.

17h ago

3:05
'Never give up': A pianist, once homeless, makes his dreams come true
'Never give up': A pianist, once homeless, makes his dreams come true

Our Speakers Corner spotlight shines on a student at The Royal Conservatory of Music in Toronto who has overcome a series of obstacles to make his dreams a reality.
More Videos