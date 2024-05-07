Israel’s military operation in Rafah ‘completely unacceptable,’ Joly says

OTTAWA — Canada’s foreign minister says Israel’s invasion of the city of Rafah in the Gaza Strip is “completely unacceptable,” and she’s holding out hope that ceasefire talks will prevail.

Israeli officials announced Monday that the country approved a military operation into the border city, and Israeli forces began striking targets in the area.

The move came hours after Hamas announced it had accepted an Egyptian-Qatari ceasefire proposal, which Israel says does not meet its essential demands.

Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly says the situation in the Palestinian territory is catastrophic, and the vast majority of people in the city have already been displaced and have nowhere to go.

Israel also seized the Rafah border crossing between Gaza and Egypt, and the flow of humanitarian aid has halted.

International Development Minister Ahmed Hussen says Canada has constantly advised against Israel’s operation in Rafah and he is very disappointed that it’s happening.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 7, 2024.

— With files from The Associated Press.

The Canadian Press