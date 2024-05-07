Father sought on Canada-wide warrant for flying to Vietnam with son and not returning child to mother

Toronto police are trying to track down a man wanted in a parental abduction investigation after he allegedly took his son, aged three, on a flight to Vietnam, but never came back.

The man boarded a flight with his toddler on Feb. 7, 2024, and was scheduled to return to Canada on Thursday, Feb. 15.

But authorities say he never flew back and the child has been withheld from his mother ever since.

Loc Phu “Jay” Le, 41, is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for abduction in contravention of a custody order.

He’s described as around five feet 10 inches tall and 190 pounds with short black hair.