Man on release order for gun offences arrested with loaded gun during auto theft probe: York police

York Regional Police investigators say a man who was out on a release order for firearm and drug offences was arrested on Wednesday while allegedly in possession of guns and drugs.

The arrest at a gas station in the Jane Street and Wilson Avenue area of Toronto was part of ongoing auto theft investigation.

Police say they observed two men in a suspected stolen vehicle with fake paper licence plates at the gas station, and moved in to arrest the duo.

“A brief struggle ensued while placing the driver under arrest and a loaded firearm was located in his waistband,” a York police release states.

“The passenger was arrested and a satchel found on the front passenger seat had a loaded firearm inside.”

Investigators further allege that a quantity of white powder believed to be cocaine, was found in the vehicle, along with a scale.

Items seized during an auto theft investigation. York Regional Police.

Also allegedly seized were several master key fobs and break-in instruments, along with several sets of fake licence plates.

Jayden Cann, 21, of Toronto and Anthony Nunez Burbano, 31, of London, are both facing numerous charges.

Police say Cann is currently wanted by numerous police agencies for various alleged crimes and was out on a release order for firearms and drug offences at the time of his arrest.