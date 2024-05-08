Man on release order for gun offences arrested with loaded gun during auto theft probe: York police

Guns allegedly seized during an auto theft investigation. York Regional Police.

By Michael Talbot

Posted May 8, 2024 10:50 am.

Last Updated May 8, 2024 11:03 am.

York Regional Police investigators say a man who was out on a release order for firearm and drug offences was arrested on Wednesday while allegedly in possession of guns and drugs.

The arrest at a gas station in the Jane Street and Wilson Avenue area of Toronto was part of ongoing auto theft investigation.

Police say they observed two men in a suspected stolen vehicle with fake paper licence plates at the gas station, and moved in to arrest the duo.

“A brief struggle ensued while placing the driver under arrest and a loaded firearm was located in his waistband,” a York police release states.

“The passenger was arrested and a satchel found on the front passenger seat had a loaded firearm inside.”

Investigators further allege that a quantity of white powder believed to be cocaine, was found in the vehicle, along with a scale.

Items seized during an auto theft investigation. York Regional Police.

Also allegedly seized were several master key fobs and break-in instruments, along with several sets of fake licence plates.

Jayden Cann, 21, of Toronto and Anthony Nunez Burbano, 31, of London, are both facing numerous charges.

Police say Cann is currently wanted by numerous police agencies for various alleged crimes and was out on a release order for firearms and drug offences at the time of his arrest.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto couple recovers stolen vehicle on their own after waiting hours for police
Toronto couple recovers stolen vehicle on their own after waiting hours for police

Where were the police? That's what one couple from Toronto is asking after their vehicle was stolen. They were able to get it back, but they claim officers never showed up to the location where they tracked...

SPEAKERS CORNER

5m ago

Toronto man killed in double shooting described as 'gentle giant' and caring father
Toronto man killed in double shooting described as 'gentle giant' and caring father

Toronto's latest homicide victim has been identified as community members describe the 31-year-old father as a gentle giant and a humble and easy-going man. Toronto police were called to Winona Drive,...

6m ago

64 suspects arrested in 'significant' child sexual exploitation investigation across Ontario
64 suspects arrested in 'significant' child sexual exploitation investigation across Ontario

More than 60 people were arrested, and over 300 charges have been laid in a province-wide online child exploitation investigation, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) announced on Wednesday. OPP officials...

44m ago

1 man injured in shooting at track meet in Brampton park
1 man injured in shooting at track meet in Brampton park

One man is recovering in hospital from serious injuries after being shot at Chinguacousy Park during a track meet in Brampton Tuesday afternoon. Peel Regional Police were called to the park just before...

2h ago

Top Stories

Toronto couple recovers stolen vehicle on their own after waiting hours for police
Toronto couple recovers stolen vehicle on their own after waiting hours for police

Where were the police? That's what one couple from Toronto is asking after their vehicle was stolen. They were able to get it back, but they claim officers never showed up to the location where they tracked...

SPEAKERS CORNER

5m ago

Toronto man killed in double shooting described as 'gentle giant' and caring father
Toronto man killed in double shooting described as 'gentle giant' and caring father

Toronto's latest homicide victim has been identified as community members describe the 31-year-old father as a gentle giant and a humble and easy-going man. Toronto police were called to Winona Drive,...

6m ago

64 suspects arrested in 'significant' child sexual exploitation investigation across Ontario
64 suspects arrested in 'significant' child sexual exploitation investigation across Ontario

More than 60 people were arrested, and over 300 charges have been laid in a province-wide online child exploitation investigation, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) announced on Wednesday. OPP officials...

44m ago

1 man injured in shooting at track meet in Brampton park
1 man injured in shooting at track meet in Brampton park

One man is recovering in hospital from serious injuries after being shot at Chinguacousy Park during a track meet in Brampton Tuesday afternoon. Peel Regional Police were called to the park just before...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:26
Toronto's latest murder victim described by friends as a 'gentle giant'
Toronto's latest murder victim described by friends as a 'gentle giant'

Toronto police are searching for suspects in a double shooting that left one man dead. Shauna Hunt with the latest on the victim and the investigation.

16h ago

2:41
Canada Post considers eliminating daily mail deliveries
Canada Post considers eliminating daily mail deliveries

As Canada Post grapples with substantial losses, it is contemplating a significant revamp in the way Canadians receive their mail. As Tina Yazdani reports, one option on the table: bidding farewell to daily deliveries.

12h ago

2:41
Fort York residents want electric music festival moved elsewhere
Fort York residents want electric music festival moved elsewhere

Residents in the Fort York area are asking the city to reconsider allowing an electronic music festival to return to the historic grounds after they say it wreaked havoc last year. Dilshad Burman reports.

18h ago

2:47
Man shot outside Drake's Toronto home
Man shot outside Drake's Toronto home

A man was rushed to hospital after being shot outside Drake's home in the Bridle Path. Police say the injuries are serious but non-life threatening. The shooting happened amid a feud with Kendrick Lamar but police can't say whether it's connected.

21h ago

1:13
Shooting investigation underway outside Drake's Bridle Path home
Shooting investigation underway outside Drake's Bridle Path home

CityNews confirmed police were investigating an overnight shooting outside Drake's mansion in The Bridle Path neighbourhood. The Toronto rapper was not injured.
More Videos