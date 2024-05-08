‘Who Owns Outer Space?’ wins Donner Prize for best public policy book by a Canadian

University of British Columbia Professor Michael Byers holds a news conference in Ottawa, Monday, June 29, 2015. The award for the best public policy book by a Canadian went to "Who Owns Outer Space? International Law, Astrophysics, and the Sustainable Development of Space." Co-authors Byers and Aaron Boley, an international lawyer and an astrophysicist who both teach at the University of British Columbia, will split the winnings. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Fred Chartrand

By The Canadian Press

Posted May 8, 2024 9:15 pm.

Last Updated May 8, 2024 9:26 pm.

TORONTO — A book about the legal implications of developing outer space has won the $60,000 Donner Prize.

The award for the best public policy book by a Canadian went to “Who Owns Outer Space? International Law, Astrophysics, and the Sustainable Development of Space.”

Co-authors Michael Byers and Aaron Boley, an international lawyer and an astrophysicist who both teach at the University of British Columbia, will split the winnings.

Jurors praised their book as offering a “down to earth” analysis of a vital topic that explores both the scientific and governance aspects of space law.

The other nominated titles, which receive $7,500 apiece, include “The Legal Singularity: How Artificial Intelligence Can Make Law Radically Better” by Abdi Aidid and Benjamin Alarie, and “Pandemic Panic: How Canadian Government Responses to COVID-19 Changed Civil Liberties Forever” by Joanna Baron and Christine Van Geyn.

Rounding out the short list were “The Privacy Fallacy: Harm and Power in the Information Economy” by Ignacio Cofone and “Wrongfully Convicted: Guilty Pleas, Imagined Crimes, and What Canada Must Do to Safeguard Justice” by Kent Roach.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 8, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Top Stories

Biden says US won't supply weapons for Israel to attack Rafah, in warning to ally
Biden says US won't supply weapons for Israel to attack Rafah, in warning to ally

President Joe Biden said Wednesday that he would not supply offensive weapons that Israel could use to launch an all-out assault on Rafah — the last major Hamas stronghold in Gaza — over concern for...

2h ago

Emotional apology at disciplinary trial from police superintendent charged with misconduct
Emotional apology at disciplinary trial from police superintendent charged with misconduct

An emotional apology from a high-ranking Toronto police officer at a high-profile disciplinary hearing on Wednesday. Supt. Stacy Clarke took the stand and spoke publicly for the first time, apologizing...

0m ago

Police back at Drake's mansion a day after shooting to deal with intruder
Police back at Drake's mansion a day after shooting to deal with intruder

A day after one of Drake's security team was shot while guarding the gates to his mansion, officers were back at the sprawling Bridle Path property dealing with an attempted intruder. Toronto police...

3h ago

Toronto cruise past Minnesota 4-0 in first-ever PWHL playoff game
Toronto cruise past Minnesota 4-0 in first-ever PWHL playoff game

Blayre Turnbull scored two goals to lead Toronto to a 4-0 win over Minnesota in the first-ever Professional Women's Hockey League playoff game on Wednesday. Natalie Spooner, with the opening goal and...

15m ago

