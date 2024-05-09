Fintrac imposes $6 million fine on cryptocurrency exchange Binance Holdings

Binance Holdings Ltd. logo is shown in a handout.The federal anti-money laundering agency has fined cryptocurrency exchange company Binance Holdings Ltd. $6-million. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO

By The Canadian Press

Posted May 9, 2024 10:44 am.

OTTAWA — The federal anti-money laundering agency has issued a $6-million fine to cryptocurrency exchange company Binance Holdings Ltd.

Fintrac says Binance failed to register with the agency as a foreign money services business.

It also says the company failed to report large virtual currency transactions of $10,000 or more in the course of a single transaction, together with the prescribed information.

Fintrac chief executive Sarah Paquet says the agency will continue to work with businesses to help them understand and comply with their obligations.

Binance announced last year that it would withdraw from the Canadian market, citing regulatory concerns.

In November, the company agreed to pay a roughly US$4-billion settlement in the U.S. after breaking U.S. anti-money laundering and sanction laws.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 9, 2024.

The Canadian Press

