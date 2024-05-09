How to turn a supermarket bouquet into a lusher, more personalized flower arrangement

This May 1, 2024 image provided by Jessica Damiano shows a supermarket bouquet of three white chrysanthemums, a lily stem and a single rose embellished with greenery and "filler" flowers on Long Island, New York. Placing flowers in a decorative pitcher or vase is one way to elevate a floral arrangement. (Jessica Damiano via AP)

By Jessica Damiano, The Associated Press

Posted May 9, 2024 8:33 am.

Last Updated May 9, 2024 8:42 am.

If your heart is telling you to give someone a luxurious bouquet of flowers, but your wallet is telling you to shop at the supermarket, fear not: With a bit of imagination and creativity, you can transform a simple, low-cost bouquet into a stunning floral arrangement.

Jennifer Murphy, owner of Forget Me Knots Custom Events and Floral Design in Floral Park, New York, recommends choosing fragrant flowers like roses and lilies, “classic choices that will fill the room with their sweet aroma and make your bouquet even more memorable.”

When you bring your flowers home, trim their stems at an angle, remove leaves below the waterline and place flowers in a vase to hydrate, Murphy says. These steps give the flowers “some room to breathe” and improve their longevity.

Next, she said, rearrange the bouquet by placing “the tallest stems at the back and working forward, layering in shorter blooms (toward the front) for a balanced look.”

Greenery will make the bouquet pop. “Grab some from your garden or pick up some eucalyptus or fern leaves” at the market, Murphy said. “They’ll add texture and make your arrangement look fuller.”

Stems of garden plants that serve well as bouquet greenery include dusty miller, ivy, myrtle and viburnum. You can even use herbs from your kitchen garden, such as basil (cinnamon basil is especially eye-catching), mints (try apple mint, chocolate mint or spearmint), oregano and sage.

Morning-harvested herbs are slower to wilt and more fragrant than those picked in the afternoon or evening.

Murphy underscores the importance of filler flowers, a florist’s “secret weapon.” Fillers such as baby’s breath and wax flowers add depth and fill gaps in arrangements when they’re incorporated between the larger blooms.

You can also “shop” for filler flowers in your garden. Look for plants whose stems hold clusters of small flowers, such as astilbe, catmint, chamomile, dianthus, dill, goldenrod, heather, lady’s mantle, lavender, lily of the valley, Queen Anne’s lace, sea holly, snapdragon, sweet pea, yarrow and verbena.

Finally, instead of displaying a bouquet in a plain glass vase, get creative. “A cute pitcher or a vintage Mason jar can add personality to your arrangement,” Murphy says.

And take your time, she adds. There’s no rushing the artistic process.

___

Jessica Damiano writes regular gardening columns for the AP and publishes the award-winning Weekly Dirt Newsletter. You can sign up here for weekly gardening tips and advice.

___

For more AP gardening stories, go to https://apnews.com/hub/gardening.

Jessica Damiano, The Associated Press



Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Man faces 282 charges in 45 LCBO thefts, stole more than $88K worth of alcohol: YRP
Man faces 282 charges in 45 LCBO thefts, stole more than $88K worth of alcohol: YRP

Three people were arrested, including one man from Mississauga, who police say is responsible for 45 alleged thefts and $88,000 of stolen items at LCBO stores across the province. Officers with the...

5m ago

Province to introduce legislation aimed at protecting children from harmful internet content
Province to introduce legislation aimed at protecting children from harmful internet content

The Ford government plans on introducing legislation to protect children's privacy while limiting access to potentially harmful online content. The province says the regulatory changes would ensure...

33m ago

Emotional apology at disciplinary trial from police superintendent charged with misconduct
Emotional apology at disciplinary trial from police superintendent charged with misconduct

An emotional apology from a high-ranking Toronto police officer at a high-profile disciplinary hearing on Wednesday. Supt. Stacy Clarke took the stand and spoke publicly for the first time, apologizing...

12h ago

Police back at Drake's mansion a day after shooting to deal with intruder
Police back at Drake's mansion a day after shooting to deal with intruder

A day after one of Drake's security team was shot while guarding the gates to his mansion, officers were back at the sprawling Bridle Path property dealing with an attempted intruder. Toronto police...

15h ago

Top Stories

Man faces 282 charges in 45 LCBO thefts, stole more than $88K worth of alcohol: YRP
Man faces 282 charges in 45 LCBO thefts, stole more than $88K worth of alcohol: YRP

Three people were arrested, including one man from Mississauga, who police say is responsible for 45 alleged thefts and $88,000 of stolen items at LCBO stores across the province. Officers with the...

5m ago

Province to introduce legislation aimed at protecting children from harmful internet content
Province to introduce legislation aimed at protecting children from harmful internet content

The Ford government plans on introducing legislation to protect children's privacy while limiting access to potentially harmful online content. The province says the regulatory changes would ensure...

33m ago

Emotional apology at disciplinary trial from police superintendent charged with misconduct
Emotional apology at disciplinary trial from police superintendent charged with misconduct

An emotional apology from a high-ranking Toronto police officer at a high-profile disciplinary hearing on Wednesday. Supt. Stacy Clarke took the stand and spoke publicly for the first time, apologizing...

12h ago

Police back at Drake's mansion a day after shooting to deal with intruder
Police back at Drake's mansion a day after shooting to deal with intruder

A day after one of Drake's security team was shot while guarding the gates to his mansion, officers were back at the sprawling Bridle Path property dealing with an attempted intruder. Toronto police...

15h ago

Most Watched Today

2:34
Superintendent Stacy Clarke apologizes at police disciplinary hearing
Superintendent Stacy Clarke apologizes at police disciplinary hearing

An emotional apology from a high-ranking Toronto police officer in a high-profile disciplinary hearing. As Tina Yazdani reports, Superintendent Stacy Clarke gave a tearful testimony as she took the stand after admitting to misconduct.

15h ago

2:55
Diving into the Drake and Kendrick Lamar Beef
Diving into the Drake and Kendrick Lamar Beef

While speculation swirls around whether a recent Toronto shooting is connected to a rap beef between Drake and Kendrick Lamar, Erica Natividad speaks to one expert who says the focus should be on the music.

14h ago

2:59
Nearly 350 charges laid in OPP led child exploitation investigation
Nearly 350 charges laid in OPP led child exploitation investigation

A province-wide investigation leads to 30 children safeguarded from perpetrators online. Afua Baah has the staggering results from Project Aquatic and how A.I. is playing a role in this horrific crime.

16h ago

2:49
Business Report: Canadian airlines given failing grades from customers
Business Report: Canadian airlines given failing grades from customers

Canada's two largest airlines are near the bottom when it comes to customer satisfaction. Plus, there's been another frightening incident involving a Boeing plane. Business Editor Ari Rabinovitch reports.

16h ago

2:17
Toronto couple steals back their own car
Toronto couple steals back their own car

After police delayed in locating the vehicle which was being tracked, the car owner decided to retrieve the car themselves.

23h ago

More Videos