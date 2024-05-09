Kevin Durand loves playing villains in ‘Planet of the Apes,’ ‘Naked Gun’ reboot

Actor Kevin Durand poses in this undated handout photo. Durand plays the tyrannical simian king Proximus Caesar in Wes Ball’s "Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes," which opens Friday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, John Russo *MANDATORY CREDIT*

By Alex Nino Gheciu, The Canadian Press

Posted May 9, 2024 4:00 am.

Last Updated May 9, 2024 4:12 am.

TORONTO — Kevin Durand has a simple explanation for why he always gets cast as the bad guy.

“Just look at my face,” the actor says during an interview at a Toronto hotel. “People see me and they’re like, ‘Ahh!’”

The Thunder Bay, Ont., native has a countenance that tells a story and a resume teeming with villainous characters, including a psychotic neo-Nazi in 2006’s “Smokin’ Aces,” a trigger-happy cop in 2013’s “Fruitvale Station” and a possessed war captain in Netflix’s 2020 series “Locke & Key.”

His latest detestable turn is as a bad ape — the tyrannical simian king Proximus Caesar in Wes Ball’s “Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes,” which opens Friday. It’s the latest instalment in the “Planet of the Apes” franchise.

Being typecast as an antagonist suits the 50-year-old well. He’s always gravitated toward sinister roles, dating back to his early days as a Shakespeare-obsessed aspiring actor.

“I only wanted to play the bastards. I didn’t want to play Hamlet or Romeo. I wanted to be Iago. I wanted to be Petruchio,” he says.

“There’s something interesting about stepping outside yourself. I spend my whole day being a nice Canadian boy from Thunder Bay. And then all of a sudden, I have licence to just lean in and be evil? Awesome. That’s therapy.”

Set several generations after 2017’s “War for the Planet of the Apes” — in which leader Caesar dies while ensuring freedom for his fellow anthropoids — “Kingdom” takes place in a world where apes are the dominant species. Young chimp Noa, played by Owen Teague, lives peacefully among his tribe until their village is raided by Proximus Caesar’s army. Joined by a mysterious human and sage orangutan, played by Freya Allan and Peter Macon, Noa embarks on a journey to rescue his kidnapped friends and family.

Durand says on its surface, the film is a “Friday night popcorn movie,” but if you choose to delve deeper, it’s “a reflection of ourselves as humans and what we’re doing to the world and what we’re doing to each other.”

Like its predecessors, “Kingdom” uses motion-capture technology to bring the simian characters to life. Durand spent six weeks in “ape school” studying under movement coach Alain Gauthier, a former Cirque du Soleil performer, to learn how to stand, move and speak like an ape.

Once he got the movements down, Durand delved into Proximus Caesar’s motivations. He says his character is rooted in his deep knowledge of human history.

“He knows the nature of man and he knows he has to do whatever he possibly can to keep a paradigm power shift from happening, because if humans get in control again, there’s a good chance his kind will end up in laboratories being experimented on,” he says.

“I never approached him as a big villain.”

Durand says he used to have trouble playing villains because he would often bring his characters’ psyches home with him. But that all changed when he became a dad.

“I was like, ‘Well, people obviously, more often than not, see me as being on the heavy side of the narrative, and I have to feed my baby,’” he says.

“So (I decided) I just have to not bring it home. And God, was that ever liberating, because then I could really just lean in. There are characters I’ve played that hurt me a little bit, but nothing that wasn’t repairable.”

The next dastardly role Durand is leaning into will be in the upcoming reboot of “The Naked Gun,” which will star Liam Neeson as detective Frank Drebin, originally immortalized by Leslie Nielsen. Durand says he’ll play a ’90s-style villain in the film, currently in production.

Director Akiva Schaffer asked the actor to bleach his hair for the role and is giving him plenty of licence to decide the origins of his character.

“I gave him eight different accents and (Schaffer) was like, ‘I like all of those.’ So now I have to record all of them and then have him just sit there and listen and decide which one he wants to go with,” he laughs.

Durand says he’s a huge fan of Nielsen in the original “Naked Gun” films and that it’s a “dream come true” to dive into the same cinematic universe.

“The older and more messed up I look, the more people seem to be wanting to give me a shot. It’s wonderful because I’ve never felt so good in my life as an actor, as an artist, as a human.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 9, 2024.

Alex Nino Gheciu, The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Emotional apology at disciplinary trial from police superintendent charged with misconduct
Emotional apology at disciplinary trial from police superintendent charged with misconduct

An emotional apology from a high-ranking Toronto police officer at a high-profile disciplinary hearing on Wednesday. Supt. Stacy Clarke took the stand and spoke publicly for the first time, apologizing...

7h ago

Counter-protesters call on U of T to dismantle pro-Palestinian encampment
Counter-protesters call on U of T to dismantle pro-Palestinian encampment

Demonstrators at a rally against hate are calling on the University of Toronto to take action and dismantle the pro-Palestinian encampment at King’s College Circle, saying it's making Jewish students...

6h ago

Police back at Drake's mansion a day after shooting to deal with intruder
Police back at Drake's mansion a day after shooting to deal with intruder

A day after one of Drake's security team was shot while guarding the gates to his mansion, officers were back at the sprawling Bridle Path property dealing with an attempted intruder. Toronto police...

11h ago

Toronto cruise past Minnesota 4-0 in first-ever PWHL playoff game
Toronto cruise past Minnesota 4-0 in first-ever PWHL playoff game

Blayre Turnbull scored two goals to lead Toronto to a 4-0 win over Minnesota in the first-ever Professional Women's Hockey League playoff game on Wednesday. Natalie Spooner, with the opening goal and...

7h ago

Top Stories

Emotional apology at disciplinary trial from police superintendent charged with misconduct
Emotional apology at disciplinary trial from police superintendent charged with misconduct

An emotional apology from a high-ranking Toronto police officer at a high-profile disciplinary hearing on Wednesday. Supt. Stacy Clarke took the stand and spoke publicly for the first time, apologizing...

7h ago

Counter-protesters call on U of T to dismantle pro-Palestinian encampment
Counter-protesters call on U of T to dismantle pro-Palestinian encampment

Demonstrators at a rally against hate are calling on the University of Toronto to take action and dismantle the pro-Palestinian encampment at King’s College Circle, saying it's making Jewish students...

6h ago

Police back at Drake's mansion a day after shooting to deal with intruder
Police back at Drake's mansion a day after shooting to deal with intruder

A day after one of Drake's security team was shot while guarding the gates to his mansion, officers were back at the sprawling Bridle Path property dealing with an attempted intruder. Toronto police...

11h ago

Toronto cruise past Minnesota 4-0 in first-ever PWHL playoff game
Toronto cruise past Minnesota 4-0 in first-ever PWHL playoff game

Blayre Turnbull scored two goals to lead Toronto to a 4-0 win over Minnesota in the first-ever Professional Women's Hockey League playoff game on Wednesday. Natalie Spooner, with the opening goal and...

7h ago

Most Watched Today

2:34
Superintendent Stacy Clarke apologizes at police disciplinary hearing
Superintendent Stacy Clarke apologizes at police disciplinary hearing

An emotional apology from a high-ranking Toronto police officer in a high-profile disciplinary hearing. As Tina Yazdani reports, Superintendent Stacy Clarke gave a tearful testimony as she took the stand after admitting to misconduct.

10h ago

2:55
Diving into the Drake and Kendrick Lamar Beef
Diving into the Drake and Kendrick Lamar Beef

While speculation swirls around whether a recent Toronto shooting is connected to a rap beef between Drake and Kendrick Lamar, Erica Natividad speaks to one expert who says the focus should be on the music.

9h ago

2:59
Nearly 350 charges laid in OPP led child exploitation investigation
Nearly 350 charges laid in OPP led child exploitation investigation

A province-wide investigation leads to 30 children safeguarded from perpetrators online. Afua Baah has the staggering results from Project Aquatic and how A.I. is playing a role in this horrific crime.

11h ago

2:17
Toronto couple steals back their own car
Toronto couple steals back their own car

After police delayed in locating the vehicle which was being tracked, the car owner decided to retrieve the car themselves.

18h ago

2:26
Toronto's latest murder victim described by friends as a 'gentle giant'
Toronto's latest murder victim described by friends as a 'gentle giant'

Toronto police are searching for suspects in a double shooting that left one man dead. Shauna Hunt with the latest on the victim and the investigation.
More Videos