Additional suspect in largest gold heist in Canadian history arrested at Pearson Airport

By Michael Talbot

Posted May 9, 2024 3:15 pm.

Last Updated May 9, 2024 3:35 pm.

Peel Regional Police say they’ve now identified, charged or issued warrants for 10 people suspected of planning and pulling off the largest gold heist in Canada’s history, with the latest arrest taking place Monday at Pearson International Airport.

That’s where authorities slapped the cuffs on Archit Grover, 36, of Brampton, and charged him with theft over $5,000 and conspiracy to commit an indictable offence.

Police say Grover had arrived on a flight from India when he was arrested.

Suspects identified or arrested in the Pearson gold heist. Peel Regional Police

He was allegedly involved in what investigators described as the Hollywood-worthy heist of 6,600 bars of nearly pure gold valued at over $20 million, as well as the theft of $2.5 million worth in foreign currency.

Investigators say on April 17, 2023, just before 4 p.m. a flight from Zurich containing the gold and money landed at Pearson. Shortly after landing the cargo was hauled to a separate location on Airport property.

The next day it was reported missing.

Project 24K — short for 24 karats of gold — was launched, and over a year later the bulk of the suspects, including Air Canada employee Parmpal Sidhu, were arrested and hit with numerous charges.

“This story is a sensational one and one which probably, we jokingly say, belongs in a Netflix series,” Peel police chief Nishan Duraiappah said when he announced the initial arrest in April 2024.

Two suspects remain on the loose and are wanted on Canada-wide warrants. They are Simran Preet Panesar, 31, of Brampton and Arsalan Chaudhary, 42, of no fixed address.

Police say Panesar was also employed by Air Canada at the time of theft.

With files from Lucas Casaletto

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Police told to take training on pursuits after fatal wrong-way GTA highway crash
Police told to take training on pursuits after fatal wrong-way GTA highway crash

Police officers and emergency dispatchers in Durham Region have been instructed to complete a mandatory training course on suspect pursuits within the next two months in light of a wrong-way highway crash...

1h ago

Man faces 282 charges in 45 LCBO thefts, stole more than $88K worth of alcohol: YRP
Man faces 282 charges in 45 LCBO thefts, stole more than $88K worth of alcohol: YRP

Three people were arrested, including one man from Mississauga, who police say is responsible for 45 alleged thefts and $88,000 of stolen items at LCBO stores across the province. Officers with the...

4h ago

Maple Leafs fire head coach Sheldon Keefe
Maple Leafs fire head coach Sheldon Keefe

The Toronto Maple Leafs have fired head coach Sheldon Keefe, the team announced on Thursday. The organization said it would immediately begin searching for a new head coach and decide on the rest of...

1h ago

Ontario family receives massive hospital bill as part of LTC law, refuses to pay
Ontario family receives massive hospital bill as part of LTC law, refuses to pay

A southwestern Ontario woman has received an $8,400 bill from a hospital in Windsor, Ont., after she refused to put her mother in a nursing home she hated – and she says she has no intention of paying...

15m ago

Top Stories

Police told to take training on pursuits after fatal wrong-way GTA highway crash
Police told to take training on pursuits after fatal wrong-way GTA highway crash

Police officers and emergency dispatchers in Durham Region have been instructed to complete a mandatory training course on suspect pursuits within the next two months in light of a wrong-way highway crash...

1h ago

Man faces 282 charges in 45 LCBO thefts, stole more than $88K worth of alcohol: YRP
Man faces 282 charges in 45 LCBO thefts, stole more than $88K worth of alcohol: YRP

Three people were arrested, including one man from Mississauga, who police say is responsible for 45 alleged thefts and $88,000 of stolen items at LCBO stores across the province. Officers with the...

4h ago

Maple Leafs fire head coach Sheldon Keefe
Maple Leafs fire head coach Sheldon Keefe

The Toronto Maple Leafs have fired head coach Sheldon Keefe, the team announced on Thursday. The organization said it would immediately begin searching for a new head coach and decide on the rest of...

1h ago

Ontario family receives massive hospital bill as part of LTC law, refuses to pay
Ontario family receives massive hospital bill as part of LTC law, refuses to pay

A southwestern Ontario woman has received an $8,400 bill from a hospital in Windsor, Ont., after she refused to put her mother in a nursing home she hated – and she says she has no intention of paying...

15m ago

Most Watched Today

2:27
Protesters clash at U of T encampment
Protesters clash at U of T encampment

Counter-protesters confronted pro-Palestinian demonstrators outside their encampment at U of T, calling on the university to take action.

16h ago

2:34
Superintendent Stacy Clarke apologizes at police disciplinary hearing
Superintendent Stacy Clarke apologizes at police disciplinary hearing

An emotional apology from a high-ranking Toronto police officer in a high-profile disciplinary hearing. As Tina Yazdani reports, Superintendent Stacy Clarke gave a tearful testimony as she took the stand after admitting to misconduct.

21h ago

2:55
Diving into the Drake and Kendrick Lamar Beef
Diving into the Drake and Kendrick Lamar Beef

While speculation swirls around whether a recent Toronto shooting is connected to a rap beef between Drake and Kendrick Lamar, Erica Natividad speaks to one expert who says the focus should be on the music.

20h ago

2:59
Nearly 350 charges laid in OPP led child exploitation investigation
Nearly 350 charges laid in OPP led child exploitation investigation

A province-wide investigation leads to 30 children safeguarded from perpetrators online. Afua Baah has the staggering results from Project Aquatic and how A.I. is playing a role in this horrific crime.

22h ago

2:49
Business Report: Canadian airlines given failing grades from customers
Business Report: Canadian airlines given failing grades from customers

Canada's two largest airlines are near the bottom when it comes to customer satisfaction. Plus, there's been another frightening incident involving a Boeing plane. Business Editor Ari Rabinovitch reports.

22h ago

More Videos