Toronto’s CN Tower ‘freezes’ over as Drake rolls out new album ‘Iceman’

Drake bathed Toronto’s iconic CN Tower in an icy blue glow late Thursday to promote his new album “Iceman.”

The 553-metre landmark appeared encased in ice, washed in a projection as part of a livestream leading up to the album’s release at midnight.

A track from the project played over drone footage of the tower, featuring Drake reflecting on the past few years following a high-profile feud with Kendrick Lamar.

On the song, the Toronto-born rapper shares that his father, Dennis Graham, has been diagnosed with cancer.

Several videos have played during the livestream, including a skit featuring comedian Shane Gillis and Adonis Graham — Drake’s son — as well as a track featuring American rapper Future — whom Drake was believed to have been estranged from.

The livestream caps a weeks-long, headline-grabbing album-release campaign that saw the rapper erect a massive formation of ice blocks in a downtown Toronto parking lot with the album’s release date hidden inside.

Days earlier, a thunderous explosion lit up the skies over North York, with pictures later shared on Drake’s Instagram. Toronto police said the blaze was tied to a film shoot.

The City of Toronto says at 10:45 p.m. tonight, there will be a 10-minute fireworks display over the water at Harbourfront Centre, confirming it’s part of a private video shoot.