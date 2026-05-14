Toronto’s CN Tower ‘freezes’ over as Drake rolls out new album ‘Iceman’

Drake performs during a concert by Vybz Kartel at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, on Sunday, Oct. 26, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sammy Kogan The Canadian Press

By Alex Nino Gheciu, The Canadian Press

Posted May 14, 2026 11:06 pm.

Drake bathed Toronto’s iconic CN Tower in an icy blue glow late Thursday to promote his new album “Iceman.”

The 553-metre landmark appeared encased in ice, washed in a projection as part of a livestream leading up to the album’s release at midnight.

A track from the project played over drone footage of the tower, featuring Drake reflecting on the past few years following a high-profile feud with Kendrick Lamar.

On the song, the Toronto-born rapper shares that his father, Dennis Graham, has been diagnosed with cancer.

Several videos have played during the livestream, including a skit featuring comedian Shane Gillis and Adonis Graham — Drake’s son — as well as a track featuring American rapper Future — whom Drake was believed to have been estranged from.

The livestream caps a weeks-long, headline-grabbing album-release campaign that saw the rapper erect a massive formation of ice blocks in a downtown Toronto parking lot with the album’s release date hidden inside.

Days earlier, a thunderous explosion lit up the skies over North York, with pictures later shared on Drake’s Instagram. Toronto police said the blaze was tied to a film shoot.

The City of Toronto says at 10:45 p.m. tonight, there will be a 10-minute fireworks display over the water at Harbourfront Centre, confirming it’s part of a private video shoot.

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