Constellation Software sees earnings and revenue rise in first quarter

The Constellation Software Inc. logo is seen in an undated handout image. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO

By The Canadian Press

Posted May 10, 2024 5:45 pm.

Last Updated May 10, 2024 5:56 pm.

TORONTO — Constellation Software Inc. says it earned US$74 million in its latest quarter, up from a loss of US$83 million a year earlier. 

The Toronto-based company says its revenue for the first quarter ended March 31 was US$2.4 billion.

That’s up 23 per cent from US$1.9 billion during the same quarter last year.

Constellation Software says the revenue growth is primarily due to acquisitions, as the company saw organic growth of four per cent. 

After adjusting for changes in foreign exchange rates, the company says its organic revenue growth was three per cent. 

Earnings per share were US$4.95, up from $4.44 a year earlier. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 10, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:CSU)

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

At least 2 injured after vehicle strikes bus shelter in North York
At least 2 injured after vehicle strikes bus shelter in North York

At least two people have been injured after a vehicle reportedly struck a bus shelter in North York. Police were called to Bayview Avenue and Post Road just after 5 p.m. Paramedics tell CityNews...

22m ago

Motorcyclist injured in Mississauga crash
Motorcyclist injured in Mississauga crash

A motorcyclist has been taken to hospital after a crash in Mississauga involving a van. Police say they were called to Burnhamthorpe Road West and Perivale Road for reports of a collision Friday afternoon. A...

33m ago

One male injured after fight at Clark Park in Brampton
One male injured after fight at Clark Park in Brampton

Peel police say one male has been injured with possible stab wounds after a fight broke out between youths at Clark Park in Brampton. Police responded to reports of a fight with injuries on the east...

19m ago

Durham police say high-risk violent offender released into community poses 'significant risk'
Durham police say high-risk violent offender released into community poses 'significant risk'

Police in Durham Region are warning the public that a high-risk violent offender has been released back into the community. Police say 45-year-old Keith Theodore Constantin was arrested for breaching...

13m ago

Top Stories

At least 2 injured after vehicle strikes bus shelter in North York
At least 2 injured after vehicle strikes bus shelter in North York

At least two people have been injured after a vehicle reportedly struck a bus shelter in North York. Police were called to Bayview Avenue and Post Road just after 5 p.m. Paramedics tell CityNews...

22m ago

Motorcyclist injured in Mississauga crash
Motorcyclist injured in Mississauga crash

A motorcyclist has been taken to hospital after a crash in Mississauga involving a van. Police say they were called to Burnhamthorpe Road West and Perivale Road for reports of a collision Friday afternoon. A...

33m ago

One male injured after fight at Clark Park in Brampton
One male injured after fight at Clark Park in Brampton

Peel police say one male has been injured with possible stab wounds after a fight broke out between youths at Clark Park in Brampton. Police responded to reports of a fight with injuries on the east...

19m ago

Durham police say high-risk violent offender released into community poses 'significant risk'
Durham police say high-risk violent offender released into community poses 'significant risk'

Police in Durham Region are warning the public that a high-risk violent offender has been released back into the community. Police say 45-year-old Keith Theodore Constantin was arrested for breaching...

13m ago

Most Watched Today

2:23
Boxwood shrubs in part of Ontario under threat due to invasive pests
Boxwood shrubs in part of Ontario under threat due to invasive pests

Boxwood shrubs in part of the Greater Toronto Area and southwestern Ontario are increasingly under threat by invasive pests and fungal issues. Nick Westoll has more.

8h ago

3:11
Undocumented young man billed for hospital stay after amputation
Undocumented young man billed for hospital stay after amputation

One year after arriving from Mexico to be with his mother, Josue Rivero ended up falling ill, ended up in a coma with an infection and had his legs amputated. Then he received a bill for nearly $90,000. Mark McAllister shares his story.

23h ago

2:36
Sheldon Keefe responds to Leafs' firing him
Sheldon Keefe responds to Leafs' firing him

CityNews' Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn on why the Toronto Maple Leafs fired Head Coach Sheldon Keefe and how he responded.

7h ago

2:40
Experts warning about the rise of super lice
Experts warning about the rise of super lice

Just when you thought these critters were hard to get rid of, experts are warning parents about a resurgence of super lice. Afua Baah has the details rapid return of the tiny bugs.

23h ago

2:59
Business Report: Tough winter season for Canadian Tire
Business Report: Tough winter season for Canadian Tire

Canadian Tire, Cineplex and video game company Roblox are all being impacted by reduced customer spending. Business Editor Ari Rabinovitch reports.
More Videos