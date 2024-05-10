Constellation Software sees earnings and revenue rise in first quarter

TORONTO — Constellation Software Inc. says it earned US$74 million in its latest quarter, up from a loss of US$83 million a year earlier.

The Toronto-based company says its revenue for the first quarter ended March 31 was US$2.4 billion.

That’s up 23 per cent from US$1.9 billion during the same quarter last year.

Constellation Software says the revenue growth is primarily due to acquisitions, as the company saw organic growth of four per cent.

After adjusting for changes in foreign exchange rates, the company says its organic revenue growth was three per cent.

Earnings per share were US$4.95, up from $4.44 a year earlier.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 10, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:CSU)

The Canadian Press