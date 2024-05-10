B.C. confident that cybersecurity attacks on government were state directed

The head of British Columbia's public services says there's high confidence that cybersecurity incidents targeting the provincial government's networks were conducted by a state or state-sponsored actor. A man uses a computer keyboard in Toronto in this Sunday, Oct. 9 photo illustration. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

By Dirk Meissner, The Canadian Press

Posted May 10, 2024 3:24 pm.

Last Updated May 10, 2024 4:12 pm.

VICTORIA — The head of British Columbia’s public service said Friday there was high confidence that cybersecurity attacks targeting the provincial government’s networks were conducted by a state or state-sponsored actor.

Shannon Salter, who is also deputy minister to the premier, said in a briefing that there was no evidence sensitive information was compromised.

The incidents were revealed on Wednesday by Premier David Eby who called the attacks “sophisticated.”

Solicitor General Mike Farnworth said later that police were involved in the investigation, as well as the Canadian Centre for Cyber Security.

The Canadian Centre for Cyber Security is part of Canada’s national cryptologic agency, the Communications Security Establishment, providing guidance, services and support to government on cybersecurity.

Salter said Friday that she couldn’t comment on whether the government knew the identity of the state or state-sponsored actor behind what she said were three separate incidents. 

The problem was first noticed on April 10, then confirmed and reported the next day, she said.

Salter said she first briefed Eby on April 17, but cabinet was not briefed until Wednesday, the same day the incidents became public knowledge. 

A government source said Wednesday that the incidents were related to a directive to all provincial employees early last week that they should immediately change their passwords.

That directive had previously been described by B.C.’s Office of the Chief Information Officer as a precaution, in a statement suggesting the government was “routinely updating security measures.”

Farnworth said on Thursday that there had been a delay releasing information about the attacks because cybersecurity experts advised that the priority was protecting the system and its information before going public, something that could potentially increase vulnerability.

The government cyberattack came amid other incidents in the province in recent weeks, including hackers targeting B.C. libraries and demanding a ransom not to reveal user data, and an attack that forced retailer London Drugs to shut down stores across Western Canada for more than a week.

London Drugs President Clint Mahlman said in an interview Thursday that he didn’t now if the breach might be connected to the B.C. government incident.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 10, 2024.

Dirk Meissner, The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Hold and secures lifted at Burlington schools after Halton police search for wanted suspect
Hold and secures lifted at Burlington schools after Halton police search for wanted suspect

Halton police say the hold and secures at a number of schools in Burlington has been lifted. The schools were all in the area of New Street and Dynes Road as police searched for 41-year-old Tom Shade. It's...

1h ago

Brendan Shanahan to remain as Maple Leafs president as organization touts roster changes
Brendan Shanahan to remain as Maple Leafs president as organization touts roster changes

Brendan Shanahan will remain president of the Toronto Maple Leafs as he took full accountability for the team's lack of playoff success and vowed to keep an open mind about roster changes this summer,...

1h ago

Youth allegedly stabbed by teen on Durham transit bus after verbal altercation
Youth allegedly stabbed by teen on Durham transit bus after verbal altercation

A 15-year-old boy has been arrested after allegedly stabbing another youth on a Durham Regional Transit bus. Durham police say they were called to the scene at the Pickering GO station around 4:20 p.m....

1h ago

Mississauga Votes 2024: Meet the candidates
Mississauga Votes 2024: Meet the candidates

It was just last summer when the City of Toronto went through a pivotal mayoral byelection. Fast forward to 2024 and Mississauga residents are getting set to head to the polls to elect a new civic...

4m ago

Top Stories

Hold and secures lifted at Burlington schools after Halton police search for wanted suspect
Hold and secures lifted at Burlington schools after Halton police search for wanted suspect

Halton police say the hold and secures at a number of schools in Burlington has been lifted. The schools were all in the area of New Street and Dynes Road as police searched for 41-year-old Tom Shade. It's...

1h ago

Brendan Shanahan to remain as Maple Leafs president as organization touts roster changes
Brendan Shanahan to remain as Maple Leafs president as organization touts roster changes

Brendan Shanahan will remain president of the Toronto Maple Leafs as he took full accountability for the team's lack of playoff success and vowed to keep an open mind about roster changes this summer,...

1h ago

Youth allegedly stabbed by teen on Durham transit bus after verbal altercation
Youth allegedly stabbed by teen on Durham transit bus after verbal altercation

A 15-year-old boy has been arrested after allegedly stabbing another youth on a Durham Regional Transit bus. Durham police say they were called to the scene at the Pickering GO station around 4:20 p.m....

1h ago

Mississauga Votes 2024: Meet the candidates
Mississauga Votes 2024: Meet the candidates

It was just last summer when the City of Toronto went through a pivotal mayoral byelection. Fast forward to 2024 and Mississauga residents are getting set to head to the polls to elect a new civic...

4m ago

Most Watched Today

3:11
Undocumented young man billed for hospital stay after amputation
Undocumented young man billed for hospital stay after amputation

One year after arriving from Mexico to be with his mother, Josue Rivero ended up falling ill, ended up in a coma with an infection and had his legs amputated. Then he received a bill for nearly $90,000. Mark McAllister shares his story.

21h ago

2:36
Sheldon Keefe responds to Leafs' firing him
Sheldon Keefe responds to Leafs' firing him

CityNews' Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn on why the Toronto Maple Leafs fired Head Coach Sheldon Keefe and how he responded.

5h ago

2:40
Experts warning about the rise of super lice
Experts warning about the rise of super lice

Just when you thought these critters were hard to get rid of, experts are warning parents about a resurgence of super lice. Afua Baah has the details rapid return of the tiny bugs.

22h ago

2:59
Business Report: Tough winter season for Canadian Tire
Business Report: Tough winter season for Canadian Tire

Canadian Tire, Cineplex and video game company Roblox are all being impacted by reduced customer spending. Business Editor Ari Rabinovitch reports.

23h ago

4:00
Maple Leafs fire head coach Sheldon Keefe
Maple Leafs fire head coach Sheldon Keefe

The Toronto Maple Leafs have fired head coach Sheldon Keefe following a first round playoff loss. Lindsay Dunn looks at the dismissal and some of the potential candidates to replace Keefe behind the bench.
More Videos