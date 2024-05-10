The history of blackjack and transition to online

This article is presented to you by Ontario Casinos. Must be 19 or older. Ontario only. Please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, visit ConnexOntario.ca.

Blackjack, a popular card game known for its simplicity and strategic depth, boasts a rich history that spans centuries. Its origins can be traced back to the 17th century in France, where it was known as “Vingt-et-Un,” translating to “twenty-one” in English. Initially played in French casinos, the game quickly gained popularity across Europe and eventually found its way to the shores of North America.

The game’s transition to the United States happened during the 19th century, where it underwent some modifications to become the famous game we know today as “Blackjack.” Casinos would offer a special bet that paid extra if a player’s hand consisted of the ace of spades and a blackjack (either the jack of clubs or the jack of spades). This unique hand came to be known as “blackjack,” and the name stuck with the game.

Blackjack gained widespread popularity in North America, particularly during the early 20th century. It became a staple in casinos across Las Vegas and other gaming hubs.

Throughout the latter half of the 20th century, blackjack continued to thrive in land-based casinos worldwide. However, the advent of the Internet in the late 20th century brought about significant changes in the gambling industry, including the rise of online casinos.

Transition to online

The transition from land-based to online blackjack was inevitable once online casinos became available in Canada. Compared to brick-and-mortar casinos, online software providers were able to reinvent the game.

New features and gameplay mechanics were introduced, including virtual tables with different betting limits, live dealers through streaming technology, and even multiplayer tournaments. Today, Canadians can see multiple variations of blackjack online, including:

Classic blackjack

European blackjack

Atlantic City blackjack

Spanish 21

Live dealer blackjack

All igaming games must be approved by the Registrar or certified by an independent testing laboratory (ITL) registered by the Registrar, as per the AGCO’s (Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario) ITL Certification Policy, prior to being provided by Ontario-regulated online casinos. This requirement ensures that any version of blackjack offered by a regulated online casino has undergone rigorous testing by regulatory authorities to guarantee fairness and prevent tampering with the game.

Some of the first online gaming operators to go live with blackjack in Ontario included JackpotCity and PlayOJO, while today, nearly every operator in the province has some variation available online.

