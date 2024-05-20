ICC prosecutor seeks arrest warrant for Israeli and Hamas leaders, including Netanyahu

By The Associated Press

Posted May 20, 2024 7:17 am.

Last Updated May 20, 2024 7:26 am.

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court said Monday he is seeking arrest warrants for Israeli and Hamas leaders, including Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Karim Khan said that he believes Netayahu, his defense minister Yoav Gallant and three Hamas leaders are responsible for war crimes and crimes against humanity in the Gaza Strip and Israel.

The Associated Press

