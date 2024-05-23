6 killed in Idaho crash were agricultural workers from Mexico, officials say

In this photo provided by KIFI Local News 8, a pickup truck crashed into a passenger van on U.S. Highway 20, Saturday, May 18, 2024, in Idaho Falls, Idaho. State police say the accident happened early Saturday morning when a pickup crossed the centerline on U.S. Highway 20 and fatally hit a passenger van. (Jeff Roper/KIFI Local News 8 via AP)

By The Associated Press

Posted May 23, 2024 11:11 pm.

Last Updated May 23, 2024 11:12 pm.

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho. (AP) — Six people killed when a pickup crashed into a passenger van in Idaho on Saturday were agricultural workers from Mexico, officials said.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Mexico said in a news release that the van passengers were all agricultural workers from Mexico who were in the U.S. on H-2A Temporary Agricultural Worker visas, the East Idaho News reported Thursday.

The crash happened early on May 18 when a pickup crossed the centerline on U.S. Highway 20 and hit the van in Idaho Falls, according to Idaho State Police. The van’s driver and five passengers died at the scene.

Bonneville County Coroner Rick Taylor identified the victims as Abel Mejía Martínez, 43, Pedro Manuel Alcantar Mejía, 26, Brandon Ponce Gallegos, 24, Jose Guadalupe Sánchez Medina, 20, Luis Enrique Sereno Perez, 32 and Javier Gomez Alcantar, 36.

Nine other passengers in the van and the pickup’s driver were hospitalized, police said.

Signet, the company that employed the workers, is collecting donations on GoFundMe and donated $10,000.

“Our hearts are heavy with grief as we mourn the loss of six beloved members of our team who tragically lost their lives in a devastating car accident on May 18th in Idaho,” the organizers wrote. “Alongside this profound loss, nine of our colleagues were left with injuries, their lives forever changed by the events of this day.”

The money raised will be donated to those who were hurt and to each family of those who died, the GoFundMe page said.

The company didn’t immediately respond to a request from The Associate Press seeking comment on Thursday evening. It wasn’t immediately clear whether Signet owned the van that crashed or whether the van had seat belts.

Signet has provided construction services for projects of all sizes since 1994 and has an agricultural division, according to the company’s website.

The Mexican Consulate in Boise has said it will help the families of the deceased.

Earlier this month in Florida, a pickup truck crashed into a bus carrying farmworkers from Mexico, killing eight of the workers.

The Associated Press



Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Exclusive: Beer, wine, ready-to-drink cocktails coming to Ontario corner stores this fall, sources say
Exclusive: Beer, wine, ready-to-drink cocktails coming to Ontario corner stores this fall, sources say

Beer, wine, and ready-to-drink cocktails are coming to Ontario corner stores this fall, sources say, with The Beer Store being paid public funds. Premier Doug Ford is set to announce that he’s dramatically...

1h ago

'We remain far apart': Union representing TTC workers announces strike date
'We remain far apart': Union representing TTC workers announces strike date

The union that represents TTC workers has announced a strike date of June 7 after Ontario's top court upheld the right of Toronto Transit Commission workers to strike earlier Thursday. In a release,...

4h ago

University of Toronto president offers agreement to students conditional on encampment clearing
University of Toronto president offers agreement to students conditional on encampment clearing

University of Toronto president Meric Gertler has offered student representatives an agreement regarding their demands on divestment and disclosure of investments but rejected cutting academic ties,...

6h ago

Housing, income, food insecurity discussed at Mississauga mayoral debate
Housing, income, food insecurity discussed at Mississauga mayoral debate

Two weeks before voters head to the polls, a mayoral debate featuring some of the top candidates for Mississauga mayor discussed topics such as insecurities in housing, income and food in Mississauga. The...

4h ago

Top Stories

Exclusive: Beer, wine, ready-to-drink cocktails coming to Ontario corner stores this fall, sources say
Exclusive: Beer, wine, ready-to-drink cocktails coming to Ontario corner stores this fall, sources say

Beer, wine, and ready-to-drink cocktails are coming to Ontario corner stores this fall, sources say, with The Beer Store being paid public funds. Premier Doug Ford is set to announce that he’s dramatically...

1h ago

'We remain far apart': Union representing TTC workers announces strike date
'We remain far apart': Union representing TTC workers announces strike date

The union that represents TTC workers has announced a strike date of June 7 after Ontario's top court upheld the right of Toronto Transit Commission workers to strike earlier Thursday. In a release,...

4h ago

University of Toronto president offers agreement to students conditional on encampment clearing
University of Toronto president offers agreement to students conditional on encampment clearing

University of Toronto president Meric Gertler has offered student representatives an agreement regarding their demands on divestment and disclosure of investments but rejected cutting academic ties,...

6h ago

Housing, income, food insecurity discussed at Mississauga mayoral debate
Housing, income, food insecurity discussed at Mississauga mayoral debate

Two weeks before voters head to the polls, a mayoral debate featuring some of the top candidates for Mississauga mayor discussed topics such as insecurities in housing, income and food in Mississauga. The...

4h ago

Most Watched Today

1:46
Union representing TTC workers sets strike date
Union representing TTC workers sets strike date

Around 12,000 TTC workers could walk off the job on June 7th. Melissa Nakhavoly with the details on what the strike action could look like.

1h ago

2:22
Double shooting in Mississauga leaves one man dead and a teen clinging to life
Double shooting in Mississauga leaves one man dead and a teen clinging to life

Peel Police are investigating a double shooting that happened during a late-night gathering outside an elementary school. Shauna Hunt with the latest on the investigation.

7h ago

2:18
Man killed, teen critically injured in shooting at Mississauga school parking lot
Man killed, teen critically injured in shooting at Mississauga school parking lot

Peel Police are investigating an overnight shooting at a Mississauga school parking lot that left a man dead and a teenager fighting for his life in hospital. Shauna Hunt reports on the police investigation.

12h ago

1:31
Toronto man falls to his knees in disbelief after receiving $70M from LOTTO MAX win
Toronto man falls to his knees in disbelief after receiving $70M from LOTTO MAX win

Greg from Toronto won the LOTTO MAX from the April 19, 2024 draw and once he won, he couldn't wait to tell his family.

12h ago

4:04
Mayor Chow celebrates Toronto WNBA expansion team
Mayor Chow celebrates Toronto WNBA expansion team

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow celebrates the announcement that a WNBA franchise is coming to the city. Chow spoke about her immigration to Toronto and how playing basketball helped her become comfortable in her new country.

13h ago

More Videos