Pro-Palestinian protesters leave after Drexel University decides to have police clear encampment

A police officer watches over the pro-Palestinian encampment at Drexel University, in Philadelphia, Wednesday, May 22, 2024. University administrators tried to open a line of communication to the protesters but were rebuffed, Drexel President John Fry said in a statement Tuesday. Lecture classes will remain virtual for a third day Wednesday because of the encampment, and some events will have to be rescheduled, Fry said. (Alejandro A. Alvarez/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)

By The Associated Press

Posted May 23, 2024 8:01 am.

Last Updated May 23, 2024 8:42 am.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Protesters packed up their belongings and left a pro-Palestinian encampment at Drexel University on Thursday after the school announced a decision to have police clear the encampment.

University President John Fry said in a statement that he decided to have campus police and public safety officers join Philadelphia police in clearing the encampment as peacefully as possible. News outlets reported that police gave protesters a warning to clear the encampment and protesters left. Protesters didn’t immediately comment.

Fry said the university is committed to protecting the community members’ right to assemble peacefully and express their views, but he has the responsibility and authority to regulate campus gatherings to ensure safety and fulfill the mission to educate students.

“An unauthorized encampment that involves large numbers of people unaffiliated with Drexel trespassing on our campus is illegal,” Fry said. “The language and chants coming from this demonstration, underscored by protestors’ repugnant ‘demands,’ must now come to an end.”

Protesters gathered their belongings as dozens of officers on bicycles arrived around 5:20 a.m., but in less than a half hour only a few items remained on the Korman Family Quad where the 35-tent encampment had been, the Philadelphia Inquirer reported.

“The campers picked up their belongings for the most part and left by their own free will,” Philadelphia Police Sgt. Eric Gripp said.

The encampment had persisted despite Fry’s threat earlier this week to have the encampment cleared. Fry said Tuesday that classes would be held virtually for a third day on Wednesday after administrators tried to open a line of communication to the protesters but were rebuffed. News outlets reported that the university announced Wednesday night that the campus would return to normal operations Thursday.

In his statement early Thursday, Fry said previous requests for protesters to disperse had been ignored, but he was asking Drexel affiliates to leave the encampment so police could “escort any remaining trespassers off our campus.”

A wave of pro-Palestinian tent encampments on campuses has led to over 3,000 arrests nationwide.

Harvard University planned to hold its commencement Thursday following a weekslong pro-Palestinian encampment. Tensions on campus ticked up a notch Wednesday when officials announced that 13 students who participated in the encampment won’t receive degrees alongside their classmates.

Also Thursday, the leaders of Northwestern University and Rutgers University are expected to testify at a House Committee on Education and the Workforce hearing about concessions they gave to pro-Palestinian protesters to end demonstrations on their campus. The chancellor of the University of California, Los Angeles, also was scheduled to appear at the latest in a series of hearings looking into how colleges have responded to the protests and allegations of antisemitism.

The Associated Press







Top Stories

Toronto awarded WNBA's 1st franchise outside U.S., expansion team to begin play in 2026
Toronto awarded WNBA's 1st franchise outside U.S., expansion team to begin play in 2026

Toronto has been awarded the WNBA's first franchise outside the United States, with the expansion team set to begin play in 2026. The team will be owned by Larry Tanenbaum-led Kilmer Sports Ventures....

1h ago

Man dead, 1 other critically injured in late-night shooting in Mississauga school parking lot
Man dead, 1 other critically injured in late-night shooting in Mississauga school parking lot

One man has died, and a second man is fighting for his life in hospital after the pair were shot in the parking lot of a nearby school in Mississauga. Peel Regional Police were called to the Montevideo...

updated

9m ago

'Pleasantly surprised': Etobicoke man woke up wife to reveal $2M lottery prize
'Pleasantly surprised': Etobicoke man woke up wife to reveal $2M lottery prize

A man from Etobicoke shared the details of his recent $2 million win through Ontario 49, revealing that he was so thrilled with the news that he woke up his wife as she slept. The Ontario Lottery and...

52m ago

'Mommy will help me': Navigating the web of supports for kids with autism in Ontario
'Mommy will help me': Navigating the web of supports for kids with autism in Ontario

Alexis Wilson suddenly awoke one night three years ago to her four-year-old son Emmett in her room, screaming, scratching his face and hitting his head against the wall. He did not speak much aside...

3h ago

