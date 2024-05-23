Rapper Sean Kingston’s home raided by SWAT; mother arrested on fraud and theft charges

A man walks past a Ferrari in the driveway at Sean Kingston's home in the suburb of Southwest Ranches, Fla., Thursday, May 23, 2024. A SWAT team raided rapper Kingston's rented mansion on Thursday, and arrested his mother on fraud and theft charges that an attorney says stems partly from the installation of a massive TV at the home. Broward County detectives arrested Janice Turner, 61, at the home. (Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP)

By Terry Spencer, The Associated Press

Posted May 23, 2024 6:07 pm.

Last Updated May 23, 2024 6:12 pm.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A SWAT team raided rapper Sean Kingston’s rented South Florida mansion on Thursday and arrested his mother on fraud and theft charges that an attorney says stem partly from the installation of a massive TV at the home.

Broward County detectives arrested Janice Turner, 61, at the 14,000-square foot (1,300-square meter) home in Southwest Ranches, a well-off Fort Lauderdale suburb that is home to many celebrities and professional athletes, including Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Miami Dolphins star Tyreek Hill.

The sheriff’s office said the investigation is ongoing and declined to release specific details about the charges against Turner or whether her 34-year-old son is also a target. Local media reported that Kingston is out of town and was not present during the raid. Broward County prosecutors referred all questions to the sheriff’s office.

It could not be determined if Turner has an attorney who could comment. Federal court records show she pleaded guilty in 2006 to bank fraud for stealing over $160,000 and served 16 months in prison.

“People love negative energy!” Kingston posted on Instagram on Thursday. “I am good, and so is my mother! … My lawyers are handling everything as we speak.” The post was later taken down.

Florida Department of Corrections records show he is currently on two-years probation for trafficking stolen property. Reporters at the home could see authorities filling a loading van with goods. The mansion was surrounded by expensive sports cars.

The Jamaican-American rapper is best known for his 2007 No. 1 single “Beautiful Girls,” his collaboration with Justin Bieber on “Eenie Meenie” and “Take You There.” In 2011, he suffered near-fatal injuries in a jet ski accident. Kingston, whose legal name is Kisean Anderson, hasn’t had a major label release in more than a decade.

An attorney who witnessed the arrest says it is partly related to a lawsuit he filed against Kingston in February accusing him of defrauding a Florida company that installed a 232-inch (5.8 meter) television — or approximately 17-feet wide and 9.5-feet tall (5 meters by 3 meters).

“It is amazing what you can get away with if you are a celebrity,” attorney Dennis Card told The Associated Press. “He creates this larger than life, ‘I am rich’ persona. His mother is a necessary component in this. He presents himself as a family-oriented guy, ‘I’m taking care of my mom,’ but she knows full well what is going on.”

In the lawsuit, Ver Ver Entertainment says Kingston contacted the company in September about purchasing the television, sold under the brand name Colossal TV, and having it installed at his home. The system costs $150,000.

Kingston allegedly told the owners that if they would agree to a lower down payment and give him credit, he and Bieber would do commercials for them.

In November, Kingston paid the company $30,000 and the TV was installed, the lawsuit. No commercials or further payments were ever made, despite numerous promises by Kingston, the lawsuit says.

The two most recent known publicists for Kingston did not respond to emails seeking comment.

The lawsuit says Kingston no longer has a working relationship with Bieber, who recently dropped his longtime manager. No current contact information for Bieber is available.

“He is 100% not involved in this,” Card said of Bieber. “He had the misfortune of doing some work in the past with Sean and Sean drops his name like crazy.”

Terry Spencer, The Associated Press











Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Single father from Toronto wins $70M OLG lottery prize
Single father from Toronto wins $70M OLG lottery prize

A single father from Toronto who won the OLG Lotto Max $70 million draw says he plans on celebrating the life-changing amount of money by treating his large Greek family. The OLG announced Gregory Chialtas,...

5h ago

'We remain far apart': Union representing TTC workers announces strike date
'We remain far apart': Union representing TTC workers announces strike date

The union that represents TTC workers has announced a strike date of June 7 after Ontario's top court upheld the right of Toronto Transit Commission workers to strike earlier Thursday. In a release,...

1h ago

University of Toronto president offers agreement to students conditional on encampment clearing
University of Toronto president offers agreement to students conditional on encampment clearing

University of Toronto president Meric Gertler has offered student representatives an agreement regarding their demands on divestment and disclosure of investments but rejected cutting academic ties,...

15m ago

Police seek suspect in downtown shooting that left victim in critical condition
Police seek suspect in downtown shooting that left victim in critical condition

Toronto police have released images of a suspect they are trying to locate in connection to a shooting on Wednesday that critically injured a 30-year-old man. Officers were called to the Sherbourne...

47m ago

Top Stories

Single father from Toronto wins $70M OLG lottery prize
Single father from Toronto wins $70M OLG lottery prize

A single father from Toronto who won the OLG Lotto Max $70 million draw says he plans on celebrating the life-changing amount of money by treating his large Greek family. The OLG announced Gregory Chialtas,...

5h ago

'We remain far apart': Union representing TTC workers announces strike date
'We remain far apart': Union representing TTC workers announces strike date

The union that represents TTC workers has announced a strike date of June 7 after Ontario's top court upheld the right of Toronto Transit Commission workers to strike earlier Thursday. In a release,...

1h ago

University of Toronto president offers agreement to students conditional on encampment clearing
University of Toronto president offers agreement to students conditional on encampment clearing

University of Toronto president Meric Gertler has offered student representatives an agreement regarding their demands on divestment and disclosure of investments but rejected cutting academic ties,...

15m ago

Police seek suspect in downtown shooting that left victim in critical condition
Police seek suspect in downtown shooting that left victim in critical condition

Toronto police have released images of a suspect they are trying to locate in connection to a shooting on Wednesday that critically injured a 30-year-old man. Officers were called to the Sherbourne...

47m ago

Most Watched Today

1:31
Toronto man falls to his knees in disbelief after receiving $70M from LOTTO MAX win
Toronto man falls to his knees in disbelief after receiving $70M from LOTTO MAX win

Greg from Toronto won the LOTTO MAX from the April 19, 2024 draw and once he won, he couldn't wait to tell his family.

6h ago

4:04
Mayor Chow celebrates Toronto WNBA expansion team
Mayor Chow celebrates Toronto WNBA expansion team

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow celebrates the announcement that a WNBA franchise is coming to the city. Chow spoke about her immigration to Toronto and how playing basketball helped her become comfortable in her new country.

7h ago

2:41
Trudeau welcomes the WNBA to Canada
Trudeau welcomes the WNBA to Canada

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau celebrates the decision to award a WNBA franchise to Toronto.

8h ago

2:22
Toronto awarded WNBA team, will start play in 2026
Toronto awarded WNBA team, will start play in 2026

The WNBA is officially coming to Toronto. Kilmer Sports Ventures has been awarded a women's professional basketball team. The as-yet-unnamed team will play out of Coca-Cola Coliseum, an arena in downtown Toronto at Exhibition Place.

10h ago

3:19
Blue Jays' pitcher Kikuchi gives hilarious interview
Blue Jays' pitcher Kikuchi gives hilarious interview

CityNews' Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn spoke with Blue Jays' Pitcher Yusei Kikuchi about his special day in the ballpark and he takes some funny jabs at his teammates.

21h ago

More Videos