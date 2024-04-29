Toronto transit workers vote in favour of strike mandate, union says

The union representing 12,000 transit workers who operate and maintain the TTC has voted “overwhelmingly” in favour of a strike mandate.

Amalgamated Transit Union (ATU) Local 113 says its members remain at the bargaining table with the TTC in hopes of agreeing to a fair deal and, for the first time since 2011, have an opportunity “to exercise our right to strike.”

“We’ve seen an incredible turnout with 9,253 members engaging in the voting process, of which 9,094 (98.2 per cent) voted to strike,” said Marvin Alfred, President of ATU Local 113.

“The overwhelming support for strike action is a clear message to the TTC, the city, and the province that our membership is ready to act. We are following the direction of our membership.”

If no progress is made at the bargaining table, the union says it has no choice but to proceed with strike action.

“Our members are clearly angry and upset about how they have been treated at work. We are proud of our work and know the value of our work. We have the right to protect our future and are ready to fight for job security,” a spokesperson for ATU Local 113 wrote in a statement.

“The people who ride TTC are working people too. Like us, healthcare, logistics, and delivery workers all went to work every day during the pandemic while everyone else was told to stay home.”

ATU Local 113 said its collective agreement expired on March 31, 2024.

Last week, CUPE Local 2, which represents more than 650 electrical and trades workers, reached a tentative agreement with the TTC to avoid a labour dispute.