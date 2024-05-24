2 suspects wanted after Good Samaritan severely assaulted at TTC station

Surveillance photos of two suspects wanted after a Good Samaritan was severely beaten at Kennedy Subway Station
Surveillance photos of two suspects wanted after a Good Samaritan was severely beaten at Kennedy Subway Station on May 21, 2024. TPS/HO

By John Marchesan

Posted May 24, 2024 8:20 pm.

Police are searching for two suspects after a Good Samaritan was assaulted outside an east-end subway station.

Investigators say around 6 p.m. on May 21, a man was at the temporary bus bay at Kennedy Subway Station when he saw two men bothering another person.

The man attempted to intervene, telling both men to stop when he was allegedly assaulted. The two suspects then made off with the man’s personal belongings.

Police say the Good Samaritan was taken to hospital with severe but non-life threatening injuries.

The first suspect is described as having short brown hair, clean-shaven with a medium build. He was last seen wearing a white tank top, a red/white checkered shirt, white jeans and was carrying a backpack.

The second suspect is described as having short black hair and was last seen wearing all-black clothing.

Top Stories

1 dead, 3 injured after flying wheel strikes bus on Toronto-bound QEW
1 dead, 3 injured after flying wheel strikes bus on Toronto-bound QEW

One person is dead and three others are injured after a bus was struck by a loose wheel on the Queen Elizabeth Way in Niagara. Provincial police say they are investigating after three vehicles were...

27m ago

Protesters at U of T encampment ordered to leave by 8 a.m. Monday
Protesters at U of T encampment ordered to leave by 8 a.m. Monday

Pro-Palestinian protestors who have set up an encampment on the University of Toronto campus were given trespassing notices on Friday and have been ordered to vacate the area by Monday morning at 8 a.m. The...

1h ago

Ontario Line construction could force 300-plus kids to relocate from Riverdale school
Ontario Line construction could force 300-plus kids to relocate from Riverdale school

A major subway project threatens to force hundreds of students to take a longer walk to school next year. Pape Avenue Junior Public School in Riverdale is right in line with the construction of the...

2h ago

Beer, wine and ready-to-drink cocktails to be sold at Ontario corner stores this fall. What you need to know
Beer, wine and ready-to-drink cocktails to be sold at Ontario corner stores this fall. What you need to know

Beer, wine, and ready-to-drink cocktails are coming to Ontario convenience stores later this summer, well ahead of schedule, with The Beer Store being paid $225 million in public funds. Premier Doug...

2h ago

