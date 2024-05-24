2 suspects wanted after Good Samaritan severely assaulted at TTC station

Police are searching for two suspects after a Good Samaritan was assaulted outside an east-end subway station.

Investigators say around 6 p.m. on May 21, a man was at the temporary bus bay at Kennedy Subway Station when he saw two men bothering another person.

The man attempted to intervene, telling both men to stop when he was allegedly assaulted. The two suspects then made off with the man’s personal belongings.

Police say the Good Samaritan was taken to hospital with severe but non-life threatening injuries.

The first suspect is described as having short brown hair, clean-shaven with a medium build. He was last seen wearing a white tank top, a red/white checkered shirt, white jeans and was carrying a backpack.

The second suspect is described as having short black hair and was last seen wearing all-black clothing.