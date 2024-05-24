Bird flu virus detected in beef from an ill dairy cow, but USDA says meat remains safe

FILE - Dairy cattle feed at a farm on March 31, 2017, near Vado, N.M. Bird flu has been detected in beef for the first time, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said Friday, May 24, 2024, but officials said the meat from a single sickened dairy cow was not allowed to enter the nation's supply and beef remains safe to eat. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd, File)

By Josh Funk, The Associated Press

Posted May 24, 2024 7:48 pm.

Last Updated May 24, 2024 7:56 pm.

Bird flu has been detected in beef for the first time, the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced Friday, but officials said the meat from a single sickened dairy cow was not allowed to enter the nation’s food supply and beef remains safe to eat.

The USDA said the virus was found as part of testing of 96 dairy cows that were diverted from the supply because federal inspectors noticed signs of illness during routine inspections of carcasses at meat processing plants. Bird flu was found in only one of those cows.

Bird flu has been confirmed in dairy cattle herds in nine states, has been found in milk and has prompted the slaughter of millions of chickens and turkeys. But finding it in beef is a new development for the outbreak, which began in 2022.

The agency said last month that it would test ground beef for bird flu at retail stores, but it has yet to find any sign of the virus.

Even if bird flu were to end up in consumer beef, the USDA says, cooking the meat to an internal temperature of 165 degrees Fahrenheit (73.9 Celsius) will kill it just like it kills E. coli and other viruses.

Two farmworkers at dairies in Michigan and Texas were sickened by bird flu this spring. The danger to the public remains low, but farmworkers exposed to infected animals are at higher risk, health officials said.

Only one other human case of bird flu has been confirmed in the United States. In 2022, a prisoner in a work program picked it up while killing infected birds at a poultry farm in Montrose County, Colorado. His only symptom was fatigue, and he recovered.

Josh Funk, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

1 dead, 3 injured after flying wheel strikes bus on Toronto-bound QEW
1 dead, 3 injured after flying wheel strikes bus on Toronto-bound QEW

One person is dead and three others are injured after a bus was struck by a loose wheel on the Queen Elizabeth Way in Niagara. Provincial police say they are investigating after three vehicles were...

31m ago

Protesters at U of T encampment ordered to leave by 8 a.m. Monday
Protesters at U of T encampment ordered to leave by 8 a.m. Monday

Pro-Palestinian protestors who have set up an encampment on the University of Toronto campus were given trespassing notices on Friday and have been ordered to vacate the area by Monday morning at 8 a.m. The...

1h ago

Ontario Line construction could force 300-plus kids to relocate from Riverdale school
Ontario Line construction could force 300-plus kids to relocate from Riverdale school

A major subway project threatens to force hundreds of students to take a longer walk to school next year. Pape Avenue Junior Public School in Riverdale is right in line with the construction of the...

2h ago

Beer, wine and ready-to-drink cocktails to be sold at Ontario corner stores this fall. What you need to know
Beer, wine and ready-to-drink cocktails to be sold at Ontario corner stores this fall. What you need to know

Beer, wine, and ready-to-drink cocktails are coming to Ontario convenience stores later this summer, well ahead of schedule, with The Beer Store being paid $225 million in public funds. Premier Doug...

2h ago

Top Stories

1 dead, 3 injured after flying wheel strikes bus on Toronto-bound QEW
1 dead, 3 injured after flying wheel strikes bus on Toronto-bound QEW

One person is dead and three others are injured after a bus was struck by a loose wheel on the Queen Elizabeth Way in Niagara. Provincial police say they are investigating after three vehicles were...

31m ago

Protesters at U of T encampment ordered to leave by 8 a.m. Monday
Protesters at U of T encampment ordered to leave by 8 a.m. Monday

Pro-Palestinian protestors who have set up an encampment on the University of Toronto campus were given trespassing notices on Friday and have been ordered to vacate the area by Monday morning at 8 a.m. The...

1h ago

Ontario Line construction could force 300-plus kids to relocate from Riverdale school
Ontario Line construction could force 300-plus kids to relocate from Riverdale school

A major subway project threatens to force hundreds of students to take a longer walk to school next year. Pape Avenue Junior Public School in Riverdale is right in line with the construction of the...

2h ago

Beer, wine and ready-to-drink cocktails to be sold at Ontario corner stores this fall. What you need to know
Beer, wine and ready-to-drink cocktails to be sold at Ontario corner stores this fall. What you need to know

Beer, wine, and ready-to-drink cocktails are coming to Ontario convenience stores later this summer, well ahead of schedule, with The Beer Store being paid $225 million in public funds. Premier Doug...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

3:34
Ford government to spend millions to fast-track booze in corner stores
Ford government to spend millions to fast-track booze in corner stores

The Ford government will spend $225 million to fast-track its plan to get beer, wine & ready-made cocktails into corner stores. As Tina Yazdani reports, it marks a major change to the alcohol market in Ontario.

3h ago

3:39
Pro-Palestinian protesters call offer from U of T 'a farce'
Pro-Palestinian protesters call offer from U of T 'a farce'

Pro-Palestinian protesters are calling out U of T's latest offer. As Shauna Hunt reports, negotiations to end the three-week long encampment have come to a grinding halt.

6h ago

2:10
Beer, wine and spirits coming to Ontario convenience stores: sources
Beer, wine and spirits coming to Ontario convenience stores: sources

CityNews has learned that Premier Doug Ford will announce that he's dramatically accelerating his push to liberalize alcohol sales in Ontario at a press conference on Friday morning.

12h ago

2:20
University of Toronto gives pro-Palestinian demonstrators 24 hours to consider latest offer to end encampment
University of Toronto gives pro-Palestinian demonstrators 24 hours to consider latest offer to end encampment

A deadline looms for pro-Palestinian demonstrators at the University of Toronto. As Jazan Grewal reports, the university has given students 24 hours to accept latest offer to put an end to encampment.

20h ago

2:26
Doors Open Toronto 2024 will have 163 sites across the city
Doors Open Toronto 2024 will have 163 sites across the city

Nick Westoll looks at Doors Open Toronto and has more on the new additions to the 2024 edition of the city-wide event.

21h ago

More Videos