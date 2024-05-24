Immigration officer convicted of shooting photos and video up a flight attendant’s skirt

By The Associated Press

Posted May 24, 2024 12:29 pm.

Last Updated May 24, 2024 12:43 pm.

MIAMI (AP) — A federal immigration officer is facing a possible prison sentence after he was convicted of using a cellphone camera to shoot up the skirt of a flight attendant as he escorted an immigrant who was being deported.

Billy Olvera, 48, was convicted Wednesday in Miami’s federal court of interfering with a flight crew — a felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison, though it is unlikely the Laredo, Texas, resident’s sentence would be that long. His sentencing is scheduled for August and he is free on bond.

A deportation officer with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Olvera and his deportee were aboard a Nov. 6, 2023, American Airlines flight headed from Dallas to Miami when a flight attendant noticed that every time she walked past him, he held his cellphone in the aisle aimed toward the ceiling, prosecutors said.

She notified a colleague, who videotaped him the next time the victim walked past. They then notified the pilot, who alerted law enforcement. Olvera was arrested after the plane landed in Miami. A search of his phone found numerous photos and videos of the victim and others that were attempts to shoot up her skirt.

“Mr. Olvera is sincerely remorseful. Mr. Olvera deeply regrets his actions and prays for forgiveness from all those involved,” his attorney, Robert Malove, told The Associated Press on Friday. He said no appeal of the verdict is planned.

Immigration officials did not immediately respond Friday to an email seeking comment about whether Olvera is still employed by ICE and whether he has a record of previous misconduct.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Beer, wine and ready-to-drink cocktails to be sold at Ontario corner stores this fall. What you need to know
Beer, wine and ready-to-drink cocktails to be sold at Ontario corner stores this fall. What you need to know

Beer, wine, and ready-to-drink cocktails are coming to Ontario convenience stores later this summer, well ahead of schedule, with The Beer Store being paid $225 million in public funds. Premier Doug...

updated

1h ago

Competition Bureau probes alleged anticompetitive conduct by Loblaws, Sobeys owners
Competition Bureau probes alleged anticompetitive conduct by Loblaws, Sobeys owners

Canada's Competition Bureau has launched investigations into the parent companies of grocery chains Loblaws and Sobeys for alleged anticompetitive conduct, court documents reveal, with Sobeys' owner calling...

4h ago

'We remain far apart': Union representing TTC workers announces strike date
'We remain far apart': Union representing TTC workers announces strike date

The union that represents TTC workers has announced a strike date of June 7 after Ontario's top court upheld the right of Toronto Transit Commission workers to strike earlier Thursday. In a release,...

16h ago

Man charged in woman's death at Mississauga motel
Man charged in woman's death at Mississauga motel

A man is facing a second-degree murder charge in the death of a woman at a Mississauga motel earlier this week. Peel Regional Police were called to the motel at the intersection of Whittle Road and...

2h ago

Top Stories

Beer, wine and ready-to-drink cocktails to be sold at Ontario corner stores this fall. What you need to know
Beer, wine and ready-to-drink cocktails to be sold at Ontario corner stores this fall. What you need to know

Beer, wine, and ready-to-drink cocktails are coming to Ontario convenience stores later this summer, well ahead of schedule, with The Beer Store being paid $225 million in public funds. Premier Doug...

updated

1h ago

Competition Bureau probes alleged anticompetitive conduct by Loblaws, Sobeys owners
Competition Bureau probes alleged anticompetitive conduct by Loblaws, Sobeys owners

Canada's Competition Bureau has launched investigations into the parent companies of grocery chains Loblaws and Sobeys for alleged anticompetitive conduct, court documents reveal, with Sobeys' owner calling...

4h ago

'We remain far apart': Union representing TTC workers announces strike date
'We remain far apart': Union representing TTC workers announces strike date

The union that represents TTC workers has announced a strike date of June 7 after Ontario's top court upheld the right of Toronto Transit Commission workers to strike earlier Thursday. In a release,...

16h ago

Man charged in woman's death at Mississauga motel
Man charged in woman's death at Mississauga motel

A man is facing a second-degree murder charge in the death of a woman at a Mississauga motel earlier this week. Peel Regional Police were called to the motel at the intersection of Whittle Road and...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:10
Beer, wine and spirits coming to Ontario convenience stores: sources
Beer, wine and spirits coming to Ontario convenience stores: sources

CityNews has learned that Premier Doug Ford will announce that he's dramatically accelerating his push to liberalize alcohol sales in Ontario at a press conference on Friday morning.

4h ago

1:46
Union representing TTC workers sets strike date
Union representing TTC workers sets strike date

Around 12,000 TTC workers could walk off the job on June 7th. Melissa Nakhavoly with the details on what the strike action could look like.

13h ago

1:31
Toronto man falls to his knees in disbelief after receiving $70M from LOTTO MAX win
Toronto man falls to his knees in disbelief after receiving $70M from LOTTO MAX win

Greg from Toronto won the LOTTO MAX from the April 19, 2024 draw and once he won, he couldn't wait to tell his family.
3:19
Blue Jays' pitcher Kikuchi gives hilarious interview
Blue Jays' pitcher Kikuchi gives hilarious interview

CityNews' Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn spoke with Blue Jays' Pitcher Yusei Kikuchi about his special day in the ballpark and he takes some funny jabs at his teammates.
2:32
Transformation from Yonge-Dundas to Sankofa Square begins with signage
Transformation from Yonge-Dundas to Sankofa Square begins with signage

Initial costs are being questioned as the process to rename Yonge-Dundas Square continues. Councillor Stephen Holyday warns the city will lose money. Mayor Olivia Chow says it will cost taxpayers nothing. Mark McAllister reports.
More Videos