KPMG names Benjie Thomas as new CEO for Canadian division

By The Canadian Press

Posted May 24, 2024 5:26 pm.

Last Updated May 24, 2024 5:42 pm.

TORONTO — KPMG says it has named Benjie Thomas as the new CEO of its Canadian division.

The accounting giant says he will step into the role Oct. 1, replacing Elio Luongo who is wrapping two consecutive terms.

The firm says Thomas jointed KPMG in 1998 after graduating from University of Waterloo’s accounting program.

It says more recently, he’s been a member of KPMG’s management committee and has served as managing partner of the firm’s advisory business since 2016.

Thomas says in a statement that his priority will be helping Canadian businesses through a time of unprecedented disruption and a growing list of risks and challenges.

KPMG employs more than 10,000 people in over 40 locations across Canada.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 24, 2024.

The Canadian Press

