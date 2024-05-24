Man charged in woman’s death at Mississauga motel

Peel Regional Police
A Peel Regional Police officer. Photo: PRP/FACEBOOK.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted May 24, 2024 10:23 am.

A man is facing a second-degree murder charge in the death of a woman at a Mississauga motel earlier this week.

Peel Regional Police were called to the motel at the intersection of Whittle Road and Britannia Road East, near Hurontario Street and Highway 401, just before 9:30 a.m. on Monday.

Officers located a woman in her 50s who had been stabbed. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Tuesday, 25-year-old Waleed Osman of Mississauga was arrested and charged with second-degree murder. He was held on bail.

Police confirmed that the accused was a relative of the woman but noted that this was not a case of intimate partner violence.

The woman’s death was the region’s 12th homicide of 2024.

