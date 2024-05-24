Potential buyer fraud carjacks BMW in Pickering

An armed suspect stole a vehicle from an owner attempting to sell it from his residence in Pickering on Thursday.

At approximately 5:20 p.m., Durham police responded to a carjacking in the area of Park Crescent and Cliffview Road.

The car’s owner listed his BMW SUV for sale on an online selling platform, where the suspect contacted him and agreed to meet at the owner’s residence to see the vehicle.

While inspecting the car, the suspect attempted to steal the vehicle. When the owner confronted the suspect, the suspect pointed a firearm at the owner and fled the area in the vehicle.

The victim did not sustain any physical injuries.

The suspect is described as a Brown male, approximately 5’7” tall, 20-25 years-old, with short black hair, a black beard and a slim build. He was wearing a black hat, white shirt, and black pants.

The stolen vehicle is a 2021 grey BMW X6 SUV with Ontario licence plate CYJM050.