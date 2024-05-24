Potential buyer fraud carjacks BMW in Pickering

Durham Region Police Service shoulder badge
Durham Region Police Service shoulder badge is seen in this undated photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Doug Ives

By Hayley McGoldrick

Posted May 24, 2024 1:09 pm.

Last Updated May 24, 2024 1:10 pm.

An armed suspect stole a vehicle from an owner attempting to sell it from his residence in Pickering on Thursday.

At approximately 5:20 p.m., Durham police responded to a carjacking in the area of Park Crescent and Cliffview Road.

The car’s owner listed his BMW SUV for sale on an online selling platform, where the suspect contacted him and agreed to meet at the owner’s residence to see the vehicle.

While inspecting the car, the suspect attempted to steal the vehicle. When the owner confronted the suspect, the suspect pointed a firearm at the owner and fled the area in the vehicle.

The victim did not sustain any physical injuries.

The suspect is described as a Brown male, approximately 5’7” tall, 20-25 years-old, with short black hair, a black beard and a slim build. He was wearing a black hat, white shirt, and black pants.

The stolen vehicle is a 2021 grey BMW X6 SUV with Ontario licence plate CYJM050.

Top Stories

Beer, wine and ready-to-drink cocktails to be sold at Ontario corner stores this fall. What you need to know
Beer, wine and ready-to-drink cocktails to be sold at Ontario corner stores this fall. What you need to know

Beer, wine, and ready-to-drink cocktails are coming to Ontario convenience stores later this summer, well ahead of schedule, with The Beer Store being paid $225 million in public funds. Premier Doug...

15m ago

Student organizers call U of T's offer 'a farce' as deadline to clear encampment looms
Student organizers call U of T's offer 'a farce' as deadline to clear encampment looms

Organizers of a pro-Palestinian demonstration at the University of Toronto are calling the school's offer of a resolution "a farce," but they wouldn't confirm on Friday if they would clear the encampment...

20m ago

Competition Bureau probes alleged anticompetitive conduct by Loblaws, Sobeys owners
Competition Bureau probes alleged anticompetitive conduct by Loblaws, Sobeys owners

Canada's Competition Bureau has launched investigations into the parent companies of grocery chains Loblaws and Sobeys for alleged anticompetitive conduct, court documents reveal, with Sobeys' owner calling...

6h ago

Man charged in woman's death at Mississauga motel
Man charged in woman's death at Mississauga motel

A man is facing a second-degree murder charge in the death of a woman at a Mississauga motel earlier this week. Peel Regional Police were called to the motel at the intersection of Whittle Road and...

4h ago

