Prosecutors in Harvey Weinstein’s New York case cry foul over defense lawyer’s comments

FILE - Arthur Aidala, attorney for Harvey Weinstein, speaks to reporters outside the Manhattan Criminal court, Wednesday, May 1, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, file)

By Michael Hill, The Associated Press

Posted May 24, 2024 5:04 pm.

Last Updated May 24, 2024 5:12 pm.

Prosecutors in New York accused Harvey Weinstein’s lead defense lawyer of making public statements intended to intimidate a potential witness ahead of the fallen movie mogul’s retrial and asked a judge to take action.

The Manhattan district attorney’s office sent a letter to the trial judge Thursday criticizing comments made by lawyer Arthur Aidala outside of court on May 1, urging the judge to instruct the defense team “not to make public statements discussing or disparaging potential witnesses in the future.”

New York’s highest court last month threw out Weinstein’s 2020 rape conviction, ruling that the trial judge unfairly allowed testimony against him based on allegations that weren’t part of the case. In that landmark #MeToo trial, Weinstein was convicted of rape in the third degree for an attack on an aspiring actress in 2013 and of forcing himself on a TV and film production assistant, Miriam Haley, in 2006.

Weinstein, 72, has maintained his innocence.

Speaking to reporters about the case after Weinstein’s first court appearance following the decision, Aidala said he believes Haley lied to the jury about her motive in coming forward, which prosecutors refute. He said his team planned an aggressive cross-examination on the issue “if she dares to come and show her face here.”

Haley, who did not attend the court hearing, had said days earlier she was weighing whether to testify again at a retrial.

Aidala declined to comment Friday.

Assistant District Attorney Nicole Blumberg, in the letter to Justice Curtis Farber, said the defense attorney violated state rules of professional conduct and “knowingly disregarded his professional and ethical obligations.”

“The obvious intent of his statements was to intimidate Ms. Haley and chill her cooperation with the retrial of this case,” Blumberg wrote.

Blumberg asked Farber to remind the defense counsel of their ethical obligations regarding out-of-court statements and direct them to stop making public statements about witnesses “that could materially prejudice the case.”

Weinstein’s next court date is Wednesday. At the May 1 hearing, prosecutors asked for a retrial as soon as September. Farber said the trial would take place some time after Labor Day.

Weinstein, who had been serving a 23-year sentence for the Manhattan conviction, was moved from a state prison to city custody after the ruling last month by the state Court of Appeals. He also was convicted in Los Angeles in 2022 of another rape and is still sentenced to 16 years in prison in California.

Haley said last month at a news conference with her attorney, Gloria Allred, that she did not want to go the trauma of testifying again, “but for the sake of keeping going and doing the right thing and because it is what happened, I would consider it.”

Allred declined comment Friday.

The Associated Press does not generally identify people alleging sexual assault unless they consent to be named, as Haley has.

——

Associated Press writer Michael R. Sisak contributed reporting

Michael Hill, The Associated Press


