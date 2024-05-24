Statistics Canada says retail sales down 0.2% in March at $66.4 billion

OTTAWA — Statistics Canada says retail sales fell 0.2 per cent to $66.4 billion in March, weighed down by lower sales at furniture, home furnishings, electronics and appliances retailers.

Looking ahead, the agency also says its early estimate for April points to a drop of 0.7 per cent for that month.

Statistics Canada says the drop for March came as core retail sales — which exclude gasoline stations and fuel vendors and motor vehicle and parts dealers — fell 0.6 per cent in March.

Sales were down in seven of nine subsectors as sales at furniture, home furnishings, electronics and appliances retailers fell 1.6 per cent. Sales at clothing, clothing accessories, shoes, jewelry, luggage and leather goods stores also dropped 1.6 per cent.

Retail sales at motor vehicle and parts dealers gained 1.0 per cent in March, helped by a 1.1 per cent increase at new car dealers.

In volume term, overall retail sales fell 0.4 per cent in March.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 24, 2024.

The Canadian Press