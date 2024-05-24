Toddler dies after struck by recycling truck in Barrie
Posted May 24, 2024 10:38 am.
Police say a toddler has died after being struck by a recycling truck in Barrie, Ont.
Investigators say the collision took place around 12:45 p.m. Thursday.
They say a 23-month-old boy was taken to a local hospital and later airlifted to a Toronto-area hospital.
They say he was being treated for life-threatening injuries.
Police say the boy has since died from his injuries.
The investigation into the crash is still underway.