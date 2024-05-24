Workers at Kamloops Hudson’s Bay ratify deal after 165-day strike

KAMLOOPS, B.C. — The United Steelworkers union says workers at a Hudson’s Bay store in Kamloops, B.C., have ratified a new deal with their employer after a 165-day strike.

Workers with Local 1-417 walked off the job on Dec. 10 last year after they were unable to reach an agreement on wages with the retailer.

The union says the months-long strike resulted in improvements to contract language, more job protections, wage hikes and lump-sum payments.

The deal was reached after the province appointed a mediator earlier in May.

Hudson’s Bay spokeswoman Tiffany Bourre says the company is pleased the deal was ratified, and the store is expected to re-open the second week of June.

USW Western Canada director Scott Lunny thanked Kamloops residents for their support, and said workers look forward to welcoming them back to the store.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 24, 2024.

The Canadian Press