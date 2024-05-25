California teenager arrested after violent swarm pounded and kicked a deputy’s car

By The Associated Press

Posted May 25, 2024 3:51 pm.

Last Updated May 25, 2024 3:56 pm.

SAN BERNADINO COUNTY, Calif. (AP) — A teenager was taken into custody after a crowd of young people swarmed a deputy’s patrol car earlier this month, kicking and punching the vehicle before the deputy could drive away, a California sheriff’s office said this week.

The 15-year-old male allegedly opened the driver’s door of the San Bernardino Sheriff’s Department vehicle and attempted “to overtake the deputy and his patrol unit,” according to a statement released Thursday. The juvenile was arrested at his home in Menifee on suspicion of attempted carjacking and felony vandalism.

The deputy was able to close the door and drive away from the encounter shortly after midnight May 11. Video footage obtained by detectives shows an unruly crowd pounding on the deputy’s window and kicking the vehicle, leaving its front windshield cracked.

About 100 people had gathered at the Highland intersection for an illegal street takeover, and someone had opened a fire hydrant so vehicles could skid easier, the sheriff’s office said in its statement.

Gloria Huerta, spokesperson for the department, said the deputy’s decision to drive away was likely the safest choice.

“These individuals are not afraid of law enforcement, and their behavior is very disturbing,” she said.

Highland is about 65 miles (88 kilometers) east of Los Angeles.

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Gunfire evidence found at all-girls Jewish elementary school in North York
Gunfire evidence found at all-girls Jewish elementary school in North York

Toronto police say it is too early to tell if an early morning shooting outside an all-girls Jewish elementary school in North York is a hate crime or a terrorist act. Police were called to the school...

updated

18m ago

1 person suffers serious injuries from stabbing outside Square One: police
1 person suffers serious injuries from stabbing outside Square One: police

A young male has suffered serious injuries after he was stabbed outside of a Mississauga mall on Friday night. Peel police say a call was received at 10:52 p.m., after an altercation between two young...

5h ago

Red Lobster Canada to ask Ontario court to recognize U.S. bankruptcy protection case
Red Lobster Canada to ask Ontario court to recognize U.S. bankruptcy protection case

A lawyer representing Red Lobster's Canadian operations says he will ask an Ontario court to recognize and enforce the restaurant chain's Chapter 11 bankruptcy in the U.S. In an email to The Canadian...

24m ago

Man wanted in sexual assault investigation in North York
Man wanted in sexual assault investigation in North York

Toronto police are looking to identify a man wanted in a sexual assault investigation that occurred in North York. On May 5, at 12:30 p.m., police responded to a call for sexual assault in the Jane...

3h ago

