1 dead, four injured in Quebec’s Outaouais region after car swerves into guardrails

Quebec provincial police say a collision in the province’s Outaouais region this morning has left a 22-year-old man dead and four others seriously injured.

They say emergency services were notified of the accident on Highway 50 in Papineauville at around 3:15 a.m.

Police spokesperson Sgt. Stéphane Tremblay says a single vehicle carrying five people was travelling at high speed before losing control, swerving into the guardrails and rolling over.

Tremblay says the driver was thrown out of the vehicle and pronounced dead in hospital.

The four other passengers, all in their 20s, suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries.

Police say alcohol consumption and speeding may have played a role in the crash.