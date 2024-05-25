List of winners at the 77th Cannes Film Festival

Sean Baker, right, holds the Palme d'Or for the film 'Anora,' alongside George Lucas during the awards ceremony of the 77th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Saturday, May 25, 2024 (Photo by Andreea Alexandru/Invision/AP)

By The Associated Press

Posted May 25, 2024 2:30 pm.

Last Updated May 25, 2024 2:42 pm.

CANNES, France (AP) — List of winners at the 77th Cannes Festival, as selected by a jury led by director Greta Gerwig and announced Saturday.

PALME d’OR

“Anora”

GRAND PRIX

“All We Imagine as Light”

JURY PRIZE

“Emilia Perez”

SPECIAL PRIZE

“The Seed of the Sacred Fig”

BEST ACTOR

Jesse Plemons, “Kinds of Kindness”

BEST ACTRESS

Ensemble of “Emilia Perez,” Karla Sofía Gascón, Zoe Saldaña, Selena Gomez and Adriana Paz

BEST DIRECTOR

Miguel Gomes, “Grand Tour”

BEST SCREENPLAY

“The Substance”

BEST FIRST FEATURE (Camera d’Or)

“Armand”

___

For move coverage of the 2024 Cannes Film Festival, visit: https://apnews.com/hub/cannes-film-festival

The Associated Press


