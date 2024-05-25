Rapper Nicki Minaj says Dutch police told her they found pot in bags

FILE - Nicki Minaj arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards on Sept. 12, 2023, at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J. Rapper Nicki Minaj says bags were searched on way out of Netherlands. She tweeted that police told her they found marijuana in her bags. The military constabulary at the airport said a 41-year-old American woman had been arrested for exporting “soft drugs.” (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

By The Associated Press

Posted May 25, 2024 3:45 pm.

Last Updated May 25, 2024 4:12 pm.

AMSTERDAM (AP) — Rapper Nicki Minaj said Saturday that police in the Netherlands discovered marijuana in her bags as she was preparing to leave the country for her next concert.

Minaj tweeted that she was stopped at the Amsterdam airport as she was about to board a plane for a concert in Manchester, England. Police told her they found marijuana in her bags, and it would have to be weighed, she tweeted. Cannabis is illegal in the Netherlands, but it is tolerated for recreational use.

Robert Van Kapel, a spokesperson for the Netherlands military police, said a 41-year-old American woman had been arrested for exporting “soft drugs.” He did not identify the woman or elaborate on the type of drugs in question. Police later tweeted that they fined the woman and released her.

Minaj, who is 41 years old, tweeted that she believes police just wanted to make her late for her concert in Manchester.

“Told you, it’s to try to make me late so that they can write negative stories. Jealousy is a disease. You know the rest,” Minaj tweeted.

Her representatives didn’t immediately respond to messages Saturday.

The Trinidadian-born rapper is best known for her hits “Super Freaky Girl,” “Anaconda” and “Starships.” She has been nominated for 12 Grammy awards over the course of her career. The Manchester concert is part of her “Pink Friday 2” tour, which includes stops in Paris, Poland, Germany, Romania and Switzerland.

___

Associated Press writer Michael Corder in The Hague, Netherlands, contributed to this report.

The Associated Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Gunfire evidence found at all-girls Jewish elementary school in North York
Gunfire evidence found at all-girls Jewish elementary school in North York

Toronto police say it is too early to tell if an early morning shooting outside an all-girls Jewish elementary school in North York is a hate crime or a terrorist act. Police were called to the school...

updated

18m ago

1 person suffers serious injuries from stabbing outside Square One: police
1 person suffers serious injuries from stabbing outside Square One: police

A young male has suffered serious injuries after he was stabbed outside of a Mississauga mall on Friday night. Peel police say a call was received at 10:52 p.m., after an altercation between two young...

5h ago

Red Lobster Canada to ask Ontario court to recognize U.S. bankruptcy protection case
Red Lobster Canada to ask Ontario court to recognize U.S. bankruptcy protection case

A lawyer representing Red Lobster's Canadian operations says he will ask an Ontario court to recognize and enforce the restaurant chain's Chapter 11 bankruptcy in the U.S. In an email to The Canadian...

24m ago

Man wanted in sexual assault investigation in North York
Man wanted in sexual assault investigation in North York

Toronto police are looking to identify a man wanted in a sexual assault investigation that occurred in North York. On May 5, at 12:30 p.m., police responded to a call for sexual assault in the Jane...

3h ago

Top Stories

Gunfire evidence found at all-girls Jewish elementary school in North York
Gunfire evidence found at all-girls Jewish elementary school in North York

Toronto police say it is too early to tell if an early morning shooting outside an all-girls Jewish elementary school in North York is a hate crime or a terrorist act. Police were called to the school...

updated

18m ago

1 person suffers serious injuries from stabbing outside Square One: police
1 person suffers serious injuries from stabbing outside Square One: police

A young male has suffered serious injuries after he was stabbed outside of a Mississauga mall on Friday night. Peel police say a call was received at 10:52 p.m., after an altercation between two young...

5h ago

Red Lobster Canada to ask Ontario court to recognize U.S. bankruptcy protection case
Red Lobster Canada to ask Ontario court to recognize U.S. bankruptcy protection case

A lawyer representing Red Lobster's Canadian operations says he will ask an Ontario court to recognize and enforce the restaurant chain's Chapter 11 bankruptcy in the U.S. In an email to The Canadian...

24m ago

Man wanted in sexual assault investigation in North York
Man wanted in sexual assault investigation in North York

Toronto police are looking to identify a man wanted in a sexual assault investigation that occurred in North York. On May 5, at 12:30 p.m., police responded to a call for sexual assault in the Jane...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

0:51
1 dead, 3 seriously injured as flying wheel strikes coach bus on QEW
1 dead, 3 seriously injured as flying wheel strikes coach bus on QEW

One man is dead and three others are injured after a bus was struck by a loose wheel on the Toronto-bound Queen Elizabeth Way in St. Catharines.

17h ago

2:25
University of Toronto delivers trespass notice to pro-Palestinian encampment
University of Toronto delivers trespass notice to pro-Palestinian encampment

Pro-Palestinian protestors who have set up an encampment on the University of Toronto campus have been issued trespassing notices. As Jazan Grewal reports, demonstrators are not planning to leave despite a deadline to clear the occupation.

17h ago

2:16
Toronto woman’s viral video sheds light on air travel accessibility concerns
Toronto woman’s viral video sheds light on air travel accessibility concerns

A Toronto woman’s viral video is shedding light on accessibility concerns in air travel. Erica Natividad with the ordeal she describes as “terrifying” and the changes she wants to see.

18h ago

3:34
Ford government to spend millions to fast-track booze in corner stores
Ford government to spend millions to fast-track booze in corner stores

The Ford government will spend $225 million to fast-track its plan to get beer, wine & ready-made cocktails into corner stores. As Tina Yazdani reports, it marks a major change to the alcohol market in Ontario.

22h ago

2:38
Ontario Line construction may force school relocation
Ontario Line construction may force school relocation

The TDSB is considering having students from Pape Jr. Elementary School move to a facility on Jones Avenue next year. Safety and disruption from construction by Metrolinx have raised concerns. Mark McAllister gathers reaction.

23h ago

More Videos