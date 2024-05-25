Walmart ends credit card partnership with Capital One, but shoppers can still use their cards

FILE - In this Feb. 18, 2020 file photo, the logo for Walmart appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York. Walmart has ended a partnership with Capital One that made the banking company the exclusive issuer of Walmart’s consumer credit cards. The companies announced the change in a joint statement Friday, May 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

By Dee-ann Durbin, The Associated Press

Posted May 25, 2024 12:25 pm.

Last Updated May 25, 2024 12:56 pm.

Walmart has ended a partnership with Capital One that made the banking company the exclusive issuer of Walmart’s consumer credit cards.

The companies announced the change in a joint statement Friday.

The companies said card-holders can still use their Capital One Walmart Rewards cards, which will continue to accrue rewards unless customers are notified of a change. Capital One will retain ownership and servicing of the credit card accounts.

Bentonville, Arkansas-based Walmart partnered with Capital One in 2019 after ending its previous credit card deal with Synchrony Financial.

But Walmart eventually soured on Capital One. In 2023, Walmart sued the McLean, Virginia-based company, saying it wanted to terminate the agreement because Capital One was taking too long to process payments and mail replacement cards. A federal judge ruled in Walmart’s favor in March.

In a government filing Friday, Capital One said there are approximately $8.5 billion in loans in the existing Walmart credit card portfolio.

It’s not yet clear when Walmart might name a new banking partner. The Associated Press sent an email message seeking comment to Walmart on Saturday.

Dee-ann Durbin, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

1 man dead, 3 injured after flying wheel strikes bus on Toronto-bound QEW
1 man dead, 3 injured after flying wheel strikes bus on Toronto-bound QEW

One man is dead and three others are injured after a bus was struck by a loose wheel on the Queen Elizabeth Way in St. Catharines. Provincial police say just after 3:30 p.m. Friday a wheel from a passenger...

2h ago

1 person suffers serious injuries from stabbing outside Square One: police
1 person suffers serious injuries from stabbing outside Square One: police

A young male has suffered serious injuries after he was stabbed outside of a Mississauga mall on Friday night. Peel police say a call was received at 10:52 p.m., after an altercation between two young...

2h ago

Red Lobster Canada to ask Ontario court to recognize U.S. bankruptcy protection case
Red Lobster Canada to ask Ontario court to recognize U.S. bankruptcy protection case

A lawyer representing Red Lobster's Canadian operations says he will ask an Ontario court to recognize and enforce the restaurant chain's Chapter 11 bankruptcy in the U.S. In an email to The Canadian...

1h ago

Man wanted in sexual assault investigation in North York
Man wanted in sexual assault investigation in North York

Toronto police are looking to identify a man wanted in a sexual assault investigation that occurred in North York. On May 5, at 12:30 p.m., police responded to a call for sexual assault in the Jane...

17m ago

Top Stories

1 man dead, 3 injured after flying wheel strikes bus on Toronto-bound QEW
1 man dead, 3 injured after flying wheel strikes bus on Toronto-bound QEW

One man is dead and three others are injured after a bus was struck by a loose wheel on the Queen Elizabeth Way in St. Catharines. Provincial police say just after 3:30 p.m. Friday a wheel from a passenger...

2h ago

1 person suffers serious injuries from stabbing outside Square One: police
1 person suffers serious injuries from stabbing outside Square One: police

A young male has suffered serious injuries after he was stabbed outside of a Mississauga mall on Friday night. Peel police say a call was received at 10:52 p.m., after an altercation between two young...

2h ago

Red Lobster Canada to ask Ontario court to recognize U.S. bankruptcy protection case
Red Lobster Canada to ask Ontario court to recognize U.S. bankruptcy protection case

A lawyer representing Red Lobster's Canadian operations says he will ask an Ontario court to recognize and enforce the restaurant chain's Chapter 11 bankruptcy in the U.S. In an email to The Canadian...

1h ago

Man wanted in sexual assault investigation in North York
Man wanted in sexual assault investigation in North York

Toronto police are looking to identify a man wanted in a sexual assault investigation that occurred in North York. On May 5, at 12:30 p.m., police responded to a call for sexual assault in the Jane...

17m ago

Most Watched Today

0:51
1 dead, 3 seriously injured as flying wheel strikes coach bus on QEW
1 dead, 3 seriously injured as flying wheel strikes coach bus on QEW

One man is dead and three others are injured after a bus was struck by a loose wheel on the Toronto-bound Queen Elizabeth Way in St. Catharines.

14h ago

2:25
University of Toronto delivers trespass notice to pro-Palestinian encampment
University of Toronto delivers trespass notice to pro-Palestinian encampment

Pro-Palestinian protestors who have set up an encampment on the University of Toronto campus have been issued trespassing notices. As Jazan Grewal reports, demonstrators are not planning to leave despite a deadline to clear the occupation.

14h ago

2:16
Toronto woman’s viral video sheds light on air travel accessibility concerns
Toronto woman’s viral video sheds light on air travel accessibility concerns

A Toronto woman’s viral video is shedding light on accessibility concerns in air travel. Erica Natividad with the ordeal she describes as “terrifying” and the changes she wants to see.

15h ago

3:34
Ford government to spend millions to fast-track booze in corner stores
Ford government to spend millions to fast-track booze in corner stores

The Ford government will spend $225 million to fast-track its plan to get beer, wine & ready-made cocktails into corner stores. As Tina Yazdani reports, it marks a major change to the alcohol market in Ontario.

19h ago

3:39
Pro-Palestinian protesters call offer from U of T 'a farce'
Pro-Palestinian protesters call offer from U of T 'a farce'

Pro-Palestinian protesters are calling out U of T's latest offer. As Shauna Hunt reports, negotiations to end the three-week long encampment have come to a grinding halt.

23h ago

More Videos