Police say two people killed in plane crash near Squamish, B.C.

SQUAMISH, B.C. — Mounties say two people have died following a plane crash near Squamish, B.C.

A statement from the RCMP says police were able to access the remote crash site south of Squamish, on the west side of Howe Sound, by air on Saturday and confirm the two occupants of the plane did not survive.

The plane crash was reported Friday evening after an automatic crash notification from a smartphone.

The police statement says investigators are working with the Transportation Safety Board and the BC Coroners Service to determine the cause of the crash.

The statement thanks Squamish Search and Rescue, Blackcomb Helicopters and “several members of the public” for their help in locating and accessing the site of the crash.

Police have not released any details on the victims in the crash.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 26, 2024

The Canadian Press