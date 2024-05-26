Trudeau will mark 80th anniversary of D-day at Juno Beach ceremony in France

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will travel to France next month for the 80th anniversary of D-Day. Trudeau and the Prime Minister of France Edouard Philippe take part in a wreath laying as part of the D-Day 75th Anniversary Canadian National Commemorative Ceremony at Juno Beach in Courseulles-sur-Mer, France, Thursday, June 6, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

By The Canadian Press

Posted May 26, 2024 12:30 pm.

Last Updated May 26, 2024 12:58 pm.

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will travel to France next month for the 80th anniversary of D-Day.

Trudeau will spend two days in France to attend D-day events including a Canadian ceremony at Juno Beach on the morning of June 6, marking exactly 80 years since 14,000 Canadians stormed the beach as part of a massive Allied forces operation.

An international ceremony will be held later the same day on Omaha Beach.

On June 5 a memorial will take place at the Bény-sur-Mer Canadian war cemetery where 2,049 Canadian soldiers are buried.

D-day is considered to be the beginning of the end of the Second World War, ultimately leading to the Allies liberating Western Europe from the Nazis less than a year later.

But it came at a heavy cost, with 381 Canadians killed on the first day of the invasion and more than 5,000 by the time the Battle of Normandy concluded three months later.

Trudeau is expected to use the ceremonies to highlight that the aftermath of the Second World War “led to the foundation of the modern rules-based international order” which Canada soundly defends.

He has used many speeches in recent months to talk about growing threats to that rules-based order around the world.

Canada has not yet commented on the fact French President Emmanuel Macron invited Russian officials to attend some of the official D-Day events despite Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, for whom the International Criminal Court has issued an arrest warrant for war crimes, was not invited.

Trudeau has repeatedly said Russia’s unprovoked attack on Ukraine is a threat to peace and stability around the world.

The organizer of the D-Day commemorations in France, known as Mission Libération, said in a statement in April that France had always invited countries whose troops landed in Normandy, including the Russian Federation.

Putin did receive an invitation and attend ceremonies to mark the 60th and 70th anniversaries of D-day, the latter of which took place just a few months after Russia annexed the Crimean Peninsula in Ukraine.

Trudeau attended ceremonies in France to mark the 75th anniversary of D-day in 2019.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

As Canada warms, infectious disease risks spread north
As Canada warms, infectious disease risks spread north

It was 15 years ago that Ontario student Justin Wood started feeling sick. A keen soccer player, snowboarder and mountain biker, Wood said he didn't know the cause but he had to "back off from playing...

4h ago

Woman suffers serious injuries from stabbing at Fairview Mall
Woman suffers serious injuries from stabbing at Fairview Mall

A woman has suffered serious injuries from being stabbed at Fairview Mall on Sunday afternoon. Police responded to a call at the mall in the Sheppard Avenue East and Don Mills Road area just before...

21m ago

Mixed reaction for new 'Parkshore' community plan for western beaches
Mixed reaction for new 'Parkshore' community plan for western beaches

Imagine the western portion of Toronto's waterfront as a place to live. A Toronto-based planner has come up with a creative solution to develop land between Humber Bay Shores and the Exhibition grounds....

16h ago

Gunfire evidence found at all-girls Jewish elementary school in North York
Gunfire evidence found at all-girls Jewish elementary school in North York

Toronto police say it is too early to tell if an early morning shooting outside an all-girls Jewish elementary school in North York is a hate crime or a terrorist act. Police were called to the school...

1h ago

Top Stories

As Canada warms, infectious disease risks spread north
As Canada warms, infectious disease risks spread north

It was 15 years ago that Ontario student Justin Wood started feeling sick. A keen soccer player, snowboarder and mountain biker, Wood said he didn't know the cause but he had to "back off from playing...

4h ago

Woman suffers serious injuries from stabbing at Fairview Mall
Woman suffers serious injuries from stabbing at Fairview Mall

A woman has suffered serious injuries from being stabbed at Fairview Mall on Sunday afternoon. Police responded to a call at the mall in the Sheppard Avenue East and Don Mills Road area just before...

21m ago

Mixed reaction for new 'Parkshore' community plan for western beaches
Mixed reaction for new 'Parkshore' community plan for western beaches

Imagine the western portion of Toronto's waterfront as a place to live. A Toronto-based planner has come up with a creative solution to develop land between Humber Bay Shores and the Exhibition grounds....

16h ago

Gunfire evidence found at all-girls Jewish elementary school in North York
Gunfire evidence found at all-girls Jewish elementary school in North York

Toronto police say it is too early to tell if an early morning shooting outside an all-girls Jewish elementary school in North York is a hate crime or a terrorist act. Police were called to the school...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

0:44
Shots fired outside all-girls Jewish school in North York
Shots fired outside all-girls Jewish school in North York

Toronto police say while they won't "ignore the obvious" it is too early to tell if an early morning shooting outside an all-girls Jewish elementary school in North York is a hate crime or a terrorist act.

15h ago

2:40
New 'Parkshore' community plan for western beaches gets mixed reaction
New 'Parkshore' community plan for western beaches gets mixed reaction

A proposed design would see 30 acres along the waterfront repurposed for condos and retail space in addition to parkland. Lake Shore Blvd. would be moved closer to the Gardiner. Mark McAllister takes a closer look.

19h ago

0:51
1 dead, 3 seriously injured as flying wheel strikes coach bus on QEW
1 dead, 3 seriously injured as flying wheel strikes coach bus on QEW

One man is dead and three others are injured after a bus was struck by a loose wheel on the Toronto-bound Queen Elizabeth Way in St. Catharines.
2:16
Toronto woman’s viral video sheds light on air travel accessibility concerns
Toronto woman’s viral video sheds light on air travel accessibility concerns

A Toronto woman’s viral video is shedding light on accessibility concerns in air travel. Erica Natividad with the ordeal she describes as “terrifying” and the changes she wants to see.
2:38
Ontario Line construction may force school relocation
Ontario Line construction may force school relocation

The TDSB is considering having students from Pape Jr. Elementary School move to a facility on Jones Avenue next year. Safety and disruption from construction by Metrolinx have raised concerns. Mark McAllister gathers reaction.

More Videos