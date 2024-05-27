From Newmarket to Guatemala: Local gymnastics club goes for gold.

Silhouettes of York Rhythmic Gymnastics Club’s Junior team will compete at the Pan American Championships in

Guatemala starting June 2.

It’s a grind of balancing 25 hours per week of practice along with school commitments for team members Angelica Hing, Sofie Belova, Natalie Grigore, Martina Ma, Emily Pimenovsky and Anastasia Sennikov, led by coach Iana Nadtotchii.

