In the news today: U of T protesters plan rally at encampment site

U of T protesters don’t plan to pack up, will hold rally at eviction deadline

Pro-Palestinian protesters who have been camped out at the University of Toronto for weeks say they have no plans to honour the terms of a trespass notice issued by the school and clear the demonstration site by 8 a.m. today. Instead, protest organizers say they will hold a rally at that time alongside the Ontario Federation of Labour in an effort to force the school to meet their demands. University officials issued a trespass notice on Friday ordering demonstrators to remove the encampment by 8 a.m., and on Sunday officials indicated they would seek an injunction in court if protesters don’t comply. The two sides held a meeting on Sunday afternoon, during which protesters presented what they described as a counter-offer calling on the school to disclose public investments in companies profiting from Israel’s offensive in Gaza.

Fort Nelson, B.C., evacuees heading home

Residents in Fort Nelson are able to go home today after being evacuated for more than two weeks due to wildfires. The Northern Rockies Regional Municipality and the Fort Nelson First Nation say they’ll jointly rescind their evacuation orders at 8 a.m., lift roadblocks and allow people to return. About 4,700 residents were evacuated from Fort Nelson on May 10, when strong winds pushed the Parker Lake wildfire within a few kilometres of the town. The regional municipality’s Mayor Rob Fraser has asked residents to be patient as they navigate what’s expected to be heavy traffic on the highway between Fort Nelson and Fort St. John, 380 km to the south, where many of the evacuees have been staying.

Privacy watchdog probes deleted Greenbelt emails

Ontario’s privacy commissioner says she will publish a special report about the use of non-government emails and deleted messages related to the Greenbelt. NDP Leader Marit Stiles had asked Information and Privacy Commissioner of Ontario Patricia Kosseim to investigate the premier and government staffers’ reported use of personal phones and emails on the controversial file. In a letter from the commissioner released by the NDP, Kosseim says her office is working on 19 active access-to-information appeals that are similar to the concerns Stiles raised. In late 2022, the Doug Ford government removed land from the protected Greenbelt to build 50,000 homes.

Indigo shareholders to vote on privatization sale

Indigo Books & Music Inc. shareholders are expected to vote this morning on whether the retailer should accept a sweetened offer from a holding company that plans to take the bookstore chain private. The $2.50-per-share offer comes from Trilogy Retail Holdings Inc. and Trilogy Investments L.P., which are owned by Gerald Schwartz, the spouse of Indigo chief executive Heather Reisman. The Trilogy companies originally offered $2.25 per share but boosted the amount of the bid in April. For the offer to be accepted, it requires approval by a two-thirds majority vote of Indigo shareholders and a simple majority vote from shareholders not linked to Trilogy and its affiliates.

