A man from Ajax has been arrested and faces several charges for allegedly setting off an explosive device at a parking lot in Barrie and forcing nearby residents to take shelter.

Barrie Police Service officers said they arrived at the Anne Street and Edgehill Drive area, just off Highway 400 west of downtown, shortly after 3 a.m. on Sept. 27 after receiving several 911 calls regarding an explosion at the parking lot of a nearby lowrise apartment building.

Fire officials located a vehicle that had partially exploded, and police discovered an improvised explosive device in a nearby garden. An immediate evacuation of the area was then ordered. No injuries were reported.

At the time of the incident, authorities said they believed the improvised explosive device was placed on the car, and a portion of the device did not detonate and became dislodged. Sometime at around 8:30 a.m. on Sept. 27, the Barrie Police Explosive Disposal Unit remotely detonated part of the device, which was found about 10 to 12 feet away from the car that exploded.

Following what investigators described as “a very complex investigation,” police arrested 36-year-old William Ivan Downey of Ajax on Monday. They said he was taken into custody without incident.

Downey faces several charges, including causing an explosion, intent to destroy, two counts of arson and damage to property, possessing explosives and making or possessing explosives. The accused was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court virtually on June 4.

In a news release, a Barrie Police Service spokesperson thanked the public for their input and assistance with the investigation.