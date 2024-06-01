$70-million Lotto Max winning ticket sold to someone in Ottawa

Someone in Ottawa is holding a lottery ticket worth $70 million.

Provincial lottery officials say a single winning ticket from Friday night’s Lotto Max draw was sold in the nation’s capital.

Friday night’s winning numbers were: 01, 04, 18, 19, 23, 28, and 29. The bonus number was 43.

The last two $70 million Lotto Max winning tickets were also sold in Ontario, one in the Kawartha Lakes area back in February and one in Toronto back in April.

There were four Maxmillions winning tickets worth $1 million won on Friday night including one in Etobicoke and the Cornwall area. An encore ticket worth $100,000 was also sold to someone in Mississauga.

All of the winning numbers in Friday’s draw can be found here.