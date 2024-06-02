Hamilton police seek suspects in early morning triple shooting

Police are searching for suspects after three people were injured in an early morning shooting in Hamilton.

Hamilton police were called to the corner of Gage Avenue North and Cannon Street East just after 12:30 a.m. Sunday for reports of a shooting.

When they arrived they found three people suffering from gunshot wounds. They were all taken to a local hospital and were listed in stable condition.

The ages and genders of the victims were not immediately available.

“At this time, the police are actively seeking any potential witnesses to this incident and urge anyone with information to come forward,” police said in a release. ” Investigators are also requesting any residents or businesses in the immediate neighbourhood to check their security systems for any potential video that may assist the investigation.”