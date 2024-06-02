Is the GTA about to produce another basketball gem?

Remember the name Harmony Okojie. The student at James Cardinal McGuigan in Toronto is getting plenty of attention and has become one of the top basketball prospects in Canada.

He’s also won multiple medals in Track & Field and has another shot at gold this weekend.

Harmony Okojie – Basketball & Track Athlete

