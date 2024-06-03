Are Oilers Canada’s team?: ‘Don’t know if Toronto is cheering for us’

Hey Edmonton Oilers, no pressure.

After they advanced to their first Stanley Cup Final since 2006 thanks to a 2-1 win over the Dallas Stars on Sunday, the Oilers will now have the support of the entire country.

Well, most of a country.

“I don’t know if Toronto is cheering for us,” Zach Hyman, a former Maple Leaf, said after the game.

The Oilers have a chance to bring a Cup north of the border for the first time since the 1993 Montreal Canadiens hoisted the trophy 31 years ago.

Oilers captain Connor McDavid doesn’t think being labelled Canada’s team adds any extra pressure but is excited about the chance to bring together people from coast to coast.

“There’s going to be pressure playing in the Stanley Cup Final no matter where your team is from,” McDavid said after Game 6. “Obviously, we’re a Canadian team. We got great Canadian fans, and it feels good to maybe unite the country a little bit and have something to bring people together.

“That’s what sports are all about, bringing people together. And hopefully, we’re doing that for Canadians across the country.”

After making the joke about Toronto, his hometown, Hyman echoed his captain’s thoughts.

“Hockey means so much to Canada and to Canadians,” Hyman said post-game. “It’s been a long time since a Canadian team has won the Cup. So it would mean a lot to Canadians whether they are Oiler fans or not, I’m sure. Some pride over the Americans.”

The Florida Panthers will be the American team the Oilers will face in the Cup Final after the Panthers advanced to the championship series for the second straight year by eliminating the New York Rangers on Saturday.

The series will kick off on June 8 in Florida.