Are Oilers Canada’s team?: ‘Don’t know if Toronto is cheering for us’

Edmonton Oilers
Edmonton Oilers forward Connor McDavid (97) and forward Leon Draisaitl (29) embrace after defeating the Dallas Stars in Game 6 of the Western Conference finals of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoffs in Edmonton, Sunday, June 2, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh.

By Sportsnet

Posted June 3, 2024 5:06 am.

Hey Edmonton Oilers, no pressure.

After they advanced to their first Stanley Cup Final since 2006 thanks to a 2-1 win over the Dallas Stars on Sunday, the Oilers will now have the support of the entire country.

Well, most of a country.

“I don’t know if Toronto is cheering for us,” Zach Hyman, a former Maple Leaf, said after the game.

The Oilers have a chance to bring a Cup north of the border for the first time since the 1993 Montreal Canadiens hoisted the trophy 31 years ago.

Oilers captain Connor McDavid doesn’t think being labelled Canada’s team adds any extra pressure but is excited about the chance to bring together people from coast to coast.

“There’s going to be pressure playing in the Stanley Cup Final no matter where your team is from,” McDavid said after Game 6. “Obviously, we’re a Canadian team. We got great Canadian fans, and it feels good to maybe unite the country a little bit and have something to bring people together.

“That’s what sports are all about, bringing people together. And hopefully, we’re doing that for Canadians across the country.”

After making the joke about Toronto, his hometown, Hyman echoed his captain’s thoughts.

“Hockey means so much to Canada and to Canadians,” Hyman said post-game. “It’s been a long time since a Canadian team has won the Cup. So it would mean a lot to Canadians whether they are Oiler fans or not, I’m sure. Some pride over the Americans.”

The Florida Panthers will be the American team the Oilers will face in the Cup Final after the Panthers advanced to the championship series for the second straight year by eliminating the New York Rangers on Saturday.

The series will kick off on June 8 in Florida. All games can be seen live on Sportsnet and Sportsnet+.

Top Stories

Province's financial watchdog launching inquiry into Ford government's ServiceOntario changes
Province's financial watchdog launching inquiry into Ford government's ServiceOntario changes

The Financial Accountability Office of Ontario (FAO), the province's independent financial watchdog, is launching a formal inquiry into the Ford government's decision to close nine ServiceOntario outlets...

3m ago

5 people located with gunshot wounds in Etobicoke
5 people located with gunshot wounds in Etobicoke

Five people were located with gunshot wounds from a shooting in Etobicoke on Sunday night. Police responded to a call in the area of Mount Olive Drive and Kipling Avenue at approximately 10:53 p.m....

5h ago

U of T convocations to begin as campus protest continues
U of T convocations to begin as campus protest continues

Graduation ceremonies for University of Toronto students are set to begin today as a pro-Palestinian encampment remains on campus despite looming legal action. More than 30 ceremonies are scheduled...

18m ago

1 arrested for gaining entry to Don Mills Collegiate High School
1 arrested for gaining entry to Don Mills Collegiate High School

One person has been arrested after gaining entry to Don Mills Collegiate High School on Sunday night. Toronto police responded to a call for unknown trouble at approximately 9:24 p.m. as someone gained...

7h ago

