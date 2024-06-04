Man arrested for allegedly assaulting Toronto parking enforcement officer

A 71-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly assaulting a Toronto parking enforcement officer.

Toronto police say on May 14, they were called to an incident in the Bruce Street and Ossington Avenue area just after 5 p.m.

It’s alleged an officer was conducting parking enforcement in the area and the officer was issuing a violation notice to a vehicle stopped on a sidewalk.

The driver approached the officer and allegedly pushed him twice. Police say the driver then returned to his vehicle, produced a large flashlight, approached the officer and allegedly began swinging it towards him.

Kien Lam Ong, 71, of Toronto has been charged with assault and assault with a weapon. He is scheduled to appear in court on July 11.