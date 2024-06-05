Toronto Health, TPS launch pilot program to support vulnerable people in Yonge-Dundas area

Yonge-Dundas
A view of Yonge and Dundas Square in Toronto on Saturday, March 14, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Carlos Osorio.

By Meredith Bond

Posted June 5, 2024 12:53 pm.

Last Updated June 5, 2024 1:02 pm.

Toronto Public Health and the Toronto Police Service have launched a one-year pilot program to support vulnerable people in the Yonge and Dundas area.

It also aimed at helping other residents, visitors and businesses in busy downtown intersection.

The Downtown Community Outreach Response and Engagement (CORE) Team works to address the health, mental health, substance use and house needs of the vulnerable individuals who frequent the neighbourhood.

It’s currently led by a team of public health nurses that will provide short-term case management, health social service referrals while also doing overdose and substance use response.

Project leaders say it is important to note that the CORE team is not an emergency response service and will not be reachable through 911. 

“The mental health and addiction crises in our city are not only chronic but complex, demanding immediate and innovative interventions,” said Councillor Chris Moise, chair of the Board of Health.

“By fostering partnerships between healthcare professionals, the business community, Toronto Police Service and the City of Toronto, we demonstrate our shared commitment to treating these crises as health matters, rather than criminal ones.”

TPS officers will also be on hand to support the efforts by ensuring the safety of the team, members of the public and those receiving support from the CORE team.

“Community safety and well-being challenges across the downtown core are a prominent concern for our Service and we know that no single city service has the capacity to resolve this immediate and ongoing need,” added Chief Myron Demkiw

The safe injection site that is located at 277 Victoria Street is being moved to a new location that has not been disclosed after Toronto Metropolitan University purchased the building from the City of Toronto.

The university will be taken possession of the building in April 2025.

