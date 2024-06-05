Weather window may help search for three missing mountaineers: B.C. RCMP

Police and rescue teams hope a window of good weather will help the search for three mountaineers lost since Friday on Mount Garibaldi in British Columbia. The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

By The Canadian Press

Posted June 5, 2024 2:22 pm.

Last Updated June 5, 2024 2:26 pm.

SQUAMISH, B.C. — Police and rescue teams hope a window of good weather will help the search for three mountaineers lost since Friday on Mount Garibaldi in British Columbia.

A Squamish RCMP spokeswoman says the clearing conditions could allow an aerial assessment of the area before search and rescue teams are deployed in the “complex terrain.”

The lost climbers were reported overdue on May 31 and were last seen on Atwell Peak on the southern edge of Mount Garibaldi, about 70 kilometres north of Vancouver.

Cpl. Ashley MacKay says in a news release that bad weather and high avalanche risks have been hindering the search.

RCMP are working with Squamish Search and Rescue, police dog services and the Mounties air service in the search.

Squamish Search and Rescue manager B.J. Chute says in the release that avalanche technicians will be assessing the risks amid winter conditions in the area.

The RCMP is asking members of the public to stay away from the search area.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 5, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Top Stories

Bank of Canada cuts key interest rate for 1st time in more than 4 years
Bank of Canada cuts key interest rate for 1st time in more than 4 years

Today, the Bank of Canada cut its key interest rate for the first time in more than four years, marking a major turning point in its fight against inflation. Governor Tiff Macklem says the Bank of Canada...

18m ago

What the Bank of Canada rate cut means for mortgages, consumer loans and investments
What the Bank of Canada rate cut means for mortgages, consumer loans and investments

The Bank of Canada has lowered its key interest rate by a quarter of a percentage point to 4.75 per cent. Here's what it could mean for your finances. What does it mean for consumers and prime rates? The...

29m ago

Pro-Palestinian encampment erected by York University students on campus
Pro-Palestinian encampment erected by York University students on campus

A pro-Palestinian encampment has been erected at York University's Keele Campus, just outside the subway station. Students from York say they established the "York Popular University for Palestine...

2h ago

'Peak Toronto': Viral video shows man driving on sidewalk in Yorkville
'Peak Toronto': Viral video shows man driving on sidewalk in Yorkville

A now-viral video is making the rounds after a man was caught driving on a sidewalk in Toronto's Yorkville earlier this week. The video shared on TikTok by user JohnnyStrides was recorded on Monday....

3h ago

