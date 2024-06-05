Weather window may help search for three missing mountaineers: B.C. RCMP

SQUAMISH, B.C. — Police and rescue teams hope a window of good weather will help the search for three mountaineers lost since Friday on Mount Garibaldi in British Columbia.

A Squamish RCMP spokeswoman says the clearing conditions could allow an aerial assessment of the area before search and rescue teams are deployed in the “complex terrain.”

The lost climbers were reported overdue on May 31 and were last seen on Atwell Peak on the southern edge of Mount Garibaldi, about 70 kilometres north of Vancouver.

Cpl. Ashley MacKay says in a news release that bad weather and high avalanche risks have been hindering the search.

RCMP are working with Squamish Search and Rescue, police dog services and the Mounties air service in the search.

Squamish Search and Rescue manager B.J. Chute says in the release that avalanche technicians will be assessing the risks amid winter conditions in the area.

The RCMP is asking members of the public to stay away from the search area.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 5, 2024.

The Canadian Press