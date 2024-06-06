Mohawk writer Alicia Elliott wins Amazon Canada First Novel Award

Haudenosaunee author Alicia Elliott poses for a portrait at the offices of Penguin Random House Canada in Toronto, Thursday, March 21, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston

By The Canadian Press

Posted June 6, 2024 9:00 pm.

Last Updated June 6, 2024 9:12 pm.

TORONTO — Alicia Elliott has won the prestigious Amazon Canada First Novel Award.

She took home the $60,000 prize for “And Then She Fell,” which follows an Indigenous woman made to feel like an impostor in her wealthy Toronto neighbourhood while she tires to write a modern retelling of the Haudenosaunee creation story.

Elliott is a Mohawk writer who lives in Brantford, Ont.

She was previously shortlisted for the Hilary Weston Writers’ Trust Prize for Nonfiction for her memoir “A Mind Spread Out on the Ground.”

Runners-up, who each receive $6,000, are “Empty Spaces” by Jordan Abel; Kōtuku Titihuia Nuttall for “Tauhou;” “The Berry Pickers” by Amanda Peters; Janika Oza’s “A History of Burning;” and “As the Andes Disappeared,” written by Caroline Dawson and translated by Anita Anand.

Billy-Ray Belcourt, one of this year’s judges, says the short list offers a “panoramic view of the novel in 21st century Canada.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 6, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Top Stories

Glimmer of hope in talks as TTC on the brink of transit strike
Glimmer of hope in talks as TTC on the brink of transit strike

There is a glimmer of hope that a deal can be made to avoid a TTC transit workers strike. Both sides continue to negotiate with union officials says "some progress has been made" without providing...

updated

3m ago

Ontario cabinet shuffle: Lecce out of education, Clark back as House Leader
Ontario cabinet shuffle: Lecce out of education, Clark back as House Leader

Long-time Education Minister Stephen Lecce is moving to the energy portfolio and former Housing Minister Steve Clark is back in a late-day provincial cabinet shuffle Thursday. Clark has been appointed...

48m ago

4 arrested, 4 more sought in alleged migrant smuggling ring: RCMP
4 arrested, 4 more sought in alleged migrant smuggling ring: RCMP

RCMP say four people have been arrested in a large-scale human smuggling ring they allege funnelled migrants into the United States illegally. Mounties say they started investigating an alleged human...

4h ago

Toronto police remove York University encampment at school's request
Toronto police remove York University encampment at school's request

York University says Toronto police officers removed an encampment set up on school grounds at the request of university officials. On Wednesday, a pro-Palestinian encampment was erected on York's Keele...

8h ago

